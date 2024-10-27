Glorious goals, outrageous assists, and sensational skills. Gillette Precision Play showcases brilliance across the 2024/25 season so far, where precision was put perfectly into practice - and now it's time to vote for the winner! Scroll through and vote for your favourite to be in for a chance to win one of the 2x Ultimate football fan's prizes available, including:
Cole Palmer
Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle, Stamford Bridge, October 27, 2024
Cole Palmer was Chelsea's superstar in 2024 and set a new record for Premier League goals at Stamford Bridge in a calendar year with this, his 17th, flying past Newcastle's Nick Pope at the near post.
Mo Salah
Man Utd 0-3 Liverpool, Old Trafford, September 1, 2024
Mo Salah has been the standout individual in the Premier League this season and he was out of the blocks quickly, capping a memorable and dominant Liverpool win at the home of their rivals...
Fabian Schar
Newcastle 3-3 Liverpool, St James' Park, December 4, 2024
Fabian Schar came up with an outrageous finish to capitalise on a Caoimhin Kelleher error and grab a dramatic, last-gasp draw for Newcastle against Liverpool in December...
Amad Diallo
Man City 1-2 Man Utd, Etihad Stadium, December 15, 2024
Amad Diallo has been the shining star in a largely difficult season for Man Utd and he turned this derby in the final minutes, earning a penalty and then converting an excellent winner moments later to sink neighbours Man City.
Micky van de Ven
Man Utd 0-3 Tottenham, Old Trafford, September 29, 2024
Micky van de Ven may not have scored Tottenham's opener at Man Utd but he made it with an extraordinary run from his own half, bursting past multiple defenders before setting up Brennan Johnson.