With the 2023/24 season nearing a dramatic conclusion, we're giving you the chance to vote for your Scottish Premiership goal of the season so far.
Aberdeen’s Connor Barron, Celtic's Luis Palma, Kyogo and Matt O’Riley, Heart of Midlothian duo Lawrence Shankland and Alan Forrest, Kilmarnock’s Marley Watkins, Motherwell's Blair Spittal, Rangers duo James Tavernier and Rabbi Matondo, plus Adama Sidibeh of St Johnstone are up for the award.
Click play on the video below to see all 12 goals in full and then vote for your favourite!
The winner will be announced at the PFA Scotland awards on Sunday May 5. Voting closes Friday May 3 at 5pm.
Adama Sidibeh – St Johnstone vs Dundee
Alan Forrest - Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian
Blair Spittal – Motherwell vs Ross County
Connor Barron - St Mirren vs Aberdeen
James Tavernier - St Mirren vs Rangers
Kyogo - Celtic vs Rangers
Lawrence Shankland - Heart of Midlothian vs St Mirren
Lawrence Shankland - Hibernian vs Heart of Midlothian
Luis Palma - Ross County vs Celtic
Marley Watkins – Hearts vs Kilmarnock
Matt O’Riley - St Johnstone vs Celtic
Rabbi Matondo - Rangers vs Celtic
