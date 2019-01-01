On the pitch, Sverre Nypan is a superstar in the making.

But off it, he is a regular, grounded 18-year-old who, despite his exceptional talents, has his feet firmly on the ground.

Since making his Rosenborg debut at the age of just 15, eight months after arriving from district club Nardo FK, to become the youngest player to represent and eventually score for the Norwegian top-flight side, Nypan has enjoyed an astronomical rise and clubs across Europe have been monitoring him every step of the way.

Sky Sports News reported in January that Arsenal were in discussions to sign the player, but Nypan wanted to wait until this summer to make a decision.

And he opted for Manchester City, who have confirmed the versatile prospect in a £12.5m deal.

Nypan visited several clubs in England earlier in the year but has never deviated from his own priorities.

He was calculated in his judgement and would not snatch at the opportunity until the perfect one arrived.

Now that perfect move has been confirmed.

Through an interview with someone who has been with Nypan throughout his rapid rise, Sky Sports delves into his past to trace a journey that now looks set to take him to the Premier League.

Sverre Nypan is Next Up.