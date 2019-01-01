Eidevall: Why can't Arsenal win WSL titles and make Champions League finals?
It could be a huge season for Arsenal.
It has been a summer of eye-catching incomings and outgoings - especially the departure of Vivianne Miedema to rivals, Manchester City, who Arsenal face in their opening game of the WSL season, live on Sky Sports on Sunday September 22.
There was a first pre-season tour to the USA for the women's team too - a trip Eidevall describes as 'fun and intense' - and they will play all of their home league games this season at the Emirates.
Then, there is a little look around at their rivals. Chelsea begin a new era under Sonia Bompastor, while Manchester United have their own struggles behind the scenes. Liverpool and Man City have had a summer of change in terms of playing personnel.
But ask any football manager, and it is all about the controllables - what their team do to effect success without relying on others.
And Eidevall is clear about what his aims are for the upcoming campaign and beyond.
When asked if Arsenal can win the WSL title this season, Eidevall exclusively told Sky Sports: "I surely hope we can because that’s the aim. We are Arsenal. We are here to compete for the major trophies.
"We have shown with this team that we can go far in the Champions League, we’ve been close to making a final so why not? If we get everything right, why can’t we play in a Champions League final? We need to push for that.
"We've been so close to winning the league, so why couldn’t we win the league? We just need to find that consistency.
"We showed last season that we can beat the top teams. If you put us in a table with just the top teams, we would have been number one, which is probably one of the hardest things to do in the WSL.
"If you look historically in that league, most of the time, the winner of that table would have been the winner in the league as well.
"But we were not consistent enough in the rest of the games and therefore didn't get enough points. We need to address that and we need to develop, but we have the potential."
Some may question the wisdom of allowing Miedema - the WSL's highest-ever goalscorer - to join a close rival this summer.
The striker has struggled with injury over the last few years, but remains a constant goal threat and at the age of 28, still has plenty of playing years in the tank.
And Eidevall went some way to explaining the move, saying: "The decision for her not to stay, when I reflect upon it, was the best for all parties.
"The decision to renew her contract two seasons ago was the right decision, both for her and us. The last two seasons have been really disrupted by injuries and that led us to a point where we had other opportunities with other options that will really help us to take the next step.
"But equally, I think Viv has some of her best footballing years ahead of her as well. Her going to a new environment and a fresh start will be really good for her.
"The big problem is that we're going to play against her, she's going to be in the league, and she's really going to strengthen one of our competitors.
"But most importantly, I wish her all the best, both as a human being and as a footballer. I truly wish her the best of seasons. Then when we play against them, we're going to be as competitive as possible.
"Vivianne has a really great place in Arsenal history and in all of our hearts. I hope her move to Man City turns out the best way possible."
One of the players Arsenal will hope can go some way to filling the Miedema-shaped void is World Cup winner Mariona Caldentey.
Signed from European powerhouse Barcelona, Eidevall is hopeful it is more than just her attacking prowess that can push the Gunners to a new level.
"Mariona was a spider in the web for both Barcelona and Spain," he said of the Spain international. "And yes, you get goals and assists from her, but she’s so much more than that.
"When you see Barcelona's defensive structure, she played such a key role in that. When you see their attacking play, the fluidity of her positioning and her movement, she played a pivotal role in that as well.
"Then we get a player that is still hungry. She goes from choosing a comfortable life in Spain, with sunny weather, and a team that has reached the Champions League final for so many seasons in a row to saying ‘I’ll go to England, I’m going to a team that wants to build towards what my current team is doing and I want to be a part of that, share my experiences, and help build and grow together’.
"That's such an important player for us to find. It’s both her qualities as a player and a professional that can really be a piece to the puzzle that raises us to the next level."
And Caldentey is not the only new player Eidevall is excited about. Goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar and 21-year-old Sweden international Rosa Kafaji have also joined Arsenal this summer.
Van Domselaar already has WSL experience, having played for Aston Villa and remains one of the best young goalkeepers in women's football, while forward Kafaji is eager to consistently improve.
"Daphne is a very good goalkeeper," Eidevall explained. "She is very well-rounded and even for a young age, she has already achieved a lot.
"She has a real strength in the decision-making and playing out from the back, which is an important component for us.
"It really excites us to be able to attract a goalkeeping talent that we feel can have many of her best years with Arsenal and build as a foundation of this team for the future.
"Rosa has an X-factor when she plays. She can beat her player one versus one and she's very creative.
"I don’t think it is a coincidence when you see her play, and she would tell you that Ronaldinho is her childhood idol.
"I know from speaking to her coaches at club and national team level, the one thing they say with Rosa is that she always comes carrying her ball. Most players go to the canteen to eat, but she always has the ball under her arm.
"Her first question when we spoke about coming to Arsenal was ‘am I allowed to do extras?’, because all she thinks about is 'how do I get better with the ball and develop?'
"That hunger and drive is what has taken Rosa from where she's been to here, and that's what's going to take her even further as well. She adds something different than we have in the squad, and that's exciting. We can help her taking steps tactically and physically to adapt her game to an even higher level."
Arsenal's season is already well under way, with the Gunners playing in Champions League qualifiers as they bid to reach the competition's group stages after missing out last season.
And for the first time, the majority of their WSL games will be played at the Emirates as it becomes their main stadium. Previously, Champions League matches have been played at the ground too and a minimum of three European games will be played there should the Gunners make it past qualifying.
"It's a club decision," Eidevall said of the move from Borehamwood's Meadow Park, where some games will still be played. "What really has helped the decision is as a team, we always embraced every single opportunity to play games at the Emirates.
"Three seasons ago, when we probably felt more settled playing home games at Meadow Park, we still embraced every opportunity to play and you can see other clubs in the league that have done it a different way.
"They have stayed at smaller stadiums to try and get the sporting advantage of being where they feel most comfortable. This is where you have to look at things short term and long term.
"I’ve been a big believer, and I know the team are too, we want to try to push and play as many games at the Emirates. We know that’s the future and the direction we need to go.
"Now things are happening so fast because it is the tipping point. Once it tips, it looks so natural, but before then, it's been decades of hard work. We really have had an obligation to push forward and go towards that vision."
And their first game at their new main home ground will be against that rival - Manchester City - as the WSL returns to Sky Sports on Sunday September 22.
Gareth Taylor's side finished second in the WSL last season, with some tipping them to pip Emma Hayes' Chelsea to the title into the final weeks of the season.
But one of their downfalls was a late 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in May - the same scoreline the Gunners won by in the reverse WSL fixture earlier in the season.
"We beat them many times over the last three seasons in cups and league games, but it's such small margins when we're playing them," Eidevall said.
"2-1 has been such a similar scoreline when we've been playing them and last season, we were on the right side on the margins in those games.
"Obviously, we worked incredibly hard for them and we need to be prepared to do that again.
"We need our amazing supporters behind us, we need to push together in order to get all the stars to align for us and getting all the margins on the right side."
While no title is decided on the opening weekend of the season, it will certainly be a chance for both sides to lay down a marker for the coming months.
Both have aspirations for trophies and glory, and for Arsenal, it may represent one of their best chances yet to push for another WSL title.