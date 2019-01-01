Eidevall: Why can't Arsenal win WSL titles and make Champions League finals?

But ask any football manager, and it is all about the controllables - what their team do to effect success without relying on others.

And Eidevall is clear about what his aims are for the upcoming campaign and beyond.

When asked if Arsenal can win the WSL title this season, Eidevall exclusively told Sky Sports: "I surely hope we can because that’s the aim. We are Arsenal. We are here to compete for the major trophies.

Arsenal have won back-to-back Conti Cup titles - but Jonas Eidevall wants more Arsenal have won back-to-back Conti Cup titles - but Jonas Eidevall wants more

"We have shown with this team that we can go far in the Champions League, we’ve been close to making a final so why not? If we get everything right, why can’t we play in a Champions League final? We need to push for that.

"We've been so close to winning the league, so why couldn’t we win the league? We just need to find that consistency.

"We showed last season that we can beat the top teams. If you put us in a table with just the top teams, we would have been number one, which is probably one of the hardest things to do in the WSL.

"If you look historically in that league, most of the time, the winner of that table would have been the winner in the league as well.

"But we were not consistent enough in the rest of the games and therefore didn't get enough points. We need to address that and we need to develop, but we have the potential."