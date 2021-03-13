Papa John's Trophy final preview: Sunderland vs Tranmere live on Sky Sports Football

Sunderland and Tranmere face off at Wembley in the 2020/21 Papa John's Trophy final at Wembley this Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football.

What the managers said...

Sunderland's Lee Johnson: "It's an opportunity for silverware and I think the last time we won at Wembley was 1973. It's an opportunity for the club and the fans to have a virtual day out.

"I don't think it's a secret that the league would take precedent against that cup but the further you get towards the later rounds, you have to constantly judge where your league position is and balance off the risk and reward against the game."

Tranmere's Keith Hill: "We won [against Southend], we're at Wembley this weekend when most teams in League Two are playing and we've got a game on Wednesday when most teams are playing on Tuesday, so the significance of the win is that it helps us. We'll have a special weekend at Wembley representing Tranmere.

"This group of players want to wake up in the morning and they want to improve, they want to be better."

Opta stats

Sunderland's only previous Football League Trophy final appearance was back in 2019, when after a 2-2 draw they were beaten 5-4 on penalties by Portsmouth.

This is Tranmere Rovers' first Football League Trophy final since 1991, when they lost 3-2 to Birmingham City. Their only victory in the competition's final came the year prior to that defeat, winning 2-1 against Bristol Rovers in 1990 under John King.

Sunderland won both of their League One meetings with Tranmere last season by an aggregate score of 6-0, winning 5-0 at home and 1-0 away. Their last defeat to Rovers was in January 2000 in the FA Cup, a 1-0 away defeat to a Wayne Allison goal.

Since beating Leeds in the 1973 FA Cup final, Sunderland are winless in seven matches at Wembley (D2 L5) - their two draws in this run have both ended with penalty defeats: the 1997-98 second-tier play-off final against Charlton and the 2018-19 Football League Trophy final against Portsmouth.

Tranmere Rovers have won four and lost four of their eight matches at Wembley - they have, however, won their last two games there: the 2017-18 National League play-off final against Boreham Wood and the 2018-19 League Two play-off final against Newport.

Sunderland have scored 22 goals in the Football League Trophy this season, just one shy of the record in a season set by Southend United in 1990-91 and Blackpool in 2001-02 (23 goals).

Sunderland's Charlie Wyke is the top scoring player in the top four English divisions in 2021 in all competitions, netting 16 goals in 19 matches. Wyke is also the joint top-scoring player in this season's Football League Trophy, alongside Fleetwood Town's Harvey Saunders with five goals.

Tranmere Rovers have won 12 matches in 2021 in all competitions - among teams in the top four tiers of English football, only Manchester City have won more games this calendar year (19).