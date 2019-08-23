Swansea vs Birmingham preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Swansea face Birmingham in the Sky Bet Championship on Sunday. Coverage gets underway live on Sky Sports Football from 11.30am, while kick-off is at midday.

Team news

Swansea winger Nathan Dyer could miss his side's Sky Bet Championship clash. Dyer picked up a hamstring injury during his side's win over Preston on August 17 and missed the 3-1 victory at QPR on Wednesday.

Aldo Kalulu is another likely absentee after missing the midweek game through injury and could be replaced by George Byers. Centre-back Joe Rodon is expected to keep his place in the starting line-up after the Wales U21 international suffered online abuse following the Preston game.

Birmingham defender Maxime Colin is expected to return for the trip to Wales. Manager Pep Clotet said he expected Colin to return after he picked up a slight strain and missed his side's 2-0 victory over Barnsley on Tuesday.

Jake Clarke-Salter, on-loan from Chelsea, is also expected to return after missing out midweek with a slight back problem. Clotet's squad is set to return to full strength after playing on Tuesday without a defensive substitute.

Live EFL Live on

Recent form

Swansea have enjoyed an impressive start under Steve Cooper, and have taken 10 points from their first four games of the season, most recently winning 3-1 at QPR in midweek.

Birmingham have also had a solid opening, picking up seven points and beating Barnsley 2-0 on Tuesday night at St Andrew's.

Steve Cooper's Swansea are unbeaten in their opening four league fixtures

The managers

Swansea boss Steve Cooper: "We've picked up points. It's only a good start if you keep adding points to it and that is all we want to do.

"The players are confident but they were confident all through pre-season as well. We just want to get the most out of each day, including matchdays."

Birmingham boss Pep Clotet: TBC

Talking point - Borja back from the brink?

Signed for a club-record £15.5m fee in 2016, Borja Baston was supposed to be the bright, young Spanish talent that would sustain Swansea's status as Premier League club.

With the help of Wales Online football writer Ian Mitchelmore, we take a look at the woes, and subsequent resurgence, of Swansea's forgotten man...

Borja Baston has scored four goals in four games for Swansea

Latest highlights

2:07 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between QPR and Swansea City Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between QPR and Swansea City

2:04 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham and Barnsley Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham and Barnsley

Opta stats

The last three league meetings between Swansea and Birmingham have ended as a draw.

Birmingham are unbeaten in their last four away league matches against Swansea City (W3 D1 L0) since losing 0-2 in December 1990.

Swansea, who have earned 10 points from their opening four league games (P4 W3 D1 L0), haven't recorded as many as four victories through their first five league matches since 2003/04, when they were in the fourth tier.

Birmingham boss Pep Clotet

Birmingham striker Álvaro Giménez has been involved in 14 goals in his last 11 league starts (12 goals, 2 assists) for both the Blues and Almería.

Birmingham have only lost one of their last 11 league matches (P11 W4 D6 L1); indeed, the Blues are looking to win back-to-back league games for the first time since February.

Swansea striker Borja Bastón, who scored again at QPR last time out, has had a direct hand in five Championship goals this season (four goals, one assist) - the joint-most in the competition so far, alongside Lyle Taylor.

Prutton's prediction

Swansea have really pleasantly surprised me so far. I was worried for them after Graham Potter, Dan James and Oli McBurnie all moved on in the summer, but Steve Cooper has come in and seemingly taken them forward. And getting Borja Baston into the fold looks a real plus.

Birmingham were well worth their win against Barnsley in midweek and Pep Clotet looks to be slowly building the team he wants. Draw here for me.

David Prutton predicts: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer. Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!