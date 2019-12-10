Swansea vs Blackburn preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Wayne Routledge has not played for Swansea since damaging a calf in the 1-0 home defeat by Millwall last month

Swansea face Blackburn in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Football Red Button.

Team news

Winger Wayne Routledge is a doubt for Swansea's Sky Bet Championship clash with Blackburn on Wednesday evening. The 34-year-old has not played since damaging a calf in the 1-0 home defeat by Millwall last month, but, if he does not make it, could be available for Saturday's game against Middlesbrough.

However, defender Declan John is set to sit out both fixtures with a hamstring strain sustained in training ahead of last Sunday's 5-1 defeat at West Brom. Kristoffer Peterson was replaced at half-time at The Hawthorns, but boss Steve Cooper has confirmed that was a tactical decision and the striker is available for selection.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has hinted he could rest experienced duo Stewart Downing and Danny Graham for the first of two away games in four days. Midfielder Downing, 35, and 34-year-old striker Graham have been part of an unchanged side in the last three fixtures, but Mowbray is not convinced the pair can manage three games in a week.

Elliott Bennett and Sam Gallagher could deputise at the Liberty Stadium, while Lewis Holtby, John Buckley and Bradley Johnson are pushing for starts. Twenty-year-old midfielder Joe Rankin-Costello, who is yet to make a league appearance, has been included in a 20-man travelling party for the trip to south Wales and the one to Bristol City which follows it.

Recent form

Despite their bright start to the season, Swansea have fallen from the chasing pack, having suffered a 5-1 defeat to West Brom and a 2-1 defeat to Fulham in their last two Championship outings.

Under the radar, Tony Mowbray is overseeing a promising run of form with Rovers. They've won five of their last six - beating Brentford, Stoke and Derby along the way - and the sole defeat was inflicted by Leeds.

Latest highlights

Opta stats

Swansea have won their last two home league matches against Blackburn, scoring three goals in each victory (3-1 in 2012, 3-1 in 2018).

Blackburn are looking for their first league win against Swansea since December 2011 (4-2 in the Premier League), having drawn one and lost two of their last three meetings.

After a 14-game unbeaten run at home in the Championship (W10 D4), Swansea have lost five of their last seven at the Liberty Stadium (W1 D1).

Blackburn have won their last four Championship matches - they've not won five in a row in the second tier of higher since a run of six in November 2000.

No player has scored more Championship goals this season without netting one at home than Swansea's Sam Surridge (3).

Blackburn have scored a league-high six goals in the opening 15 minutes of games in the Championship this season, while only Leeds (0) have conceded fewer in this timeframe than Rovers (1).

Prutton's prediction

David Prutton predicts: 1-2 (11/1)