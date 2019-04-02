Swansea vs Brentford preview

Swansea will have veteran winger Wayne Routledge back in the squad

Swansea will have veteran winger Wayne Routledge back in the squad for Tuesday's game against Brentford.

Routledge missed Saturday's 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest after his wife gave birth to a baby boy on Friday.

Defender Joe Rodon is nearing a return from a broken metatarsal but the match will come too soon.

Midfielder Leroy Fer (hamstring), goalkeeper Erwin Mulder (broken finger) and full-back Martin Olsson (Achilles) remain sidelined.

Brentford could be without defender Yoann Barbet for the trip after he rolled his ankle in the weekend's goalless draw at Wigan.

Barbet was one of a number of players to need treatment in a match which saw manager Thomas Frank criticise Wigan's physical approach, though Frank is optimistic they have avoided any further fresh injuries.

Romaine Sawyers did not make the trip with a minor ankle injury but should be fit for Tuesday night.

Lewis MacLeod made his return from a hamstring problem as a substitute but Rico Henry (foot) and Daniel Bentley (shoulder) are continuing their own recoveries.

1:57 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Swansea Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Swansea

Opta stats

Swansea have won their last six matches against Brentford in all competitions.

Brentford have lost five of their last six away matches at Swansea in all competitions (D1) since winning 3-2 in the Football League Trophy in February 2001.

Swansea have lost four consecutive games in all competitions for the first time since May 2018, when they lost each of their final five games in the Premier League.

28% of Brentford's points (14/50) have been won away from home this season - only Wigan (15%) have earned a lower percentage of their total points on the road.

Oli McBurnie has netted 34.8% of Swansea's goals in the Championship this season (16/46), only Che Adams (38.2%) and Jarrod Bowen (37.5%) have scored a higher share of their team's goals.

This is the first time since September 2017 that Brentford have failed to score in three straight league games. The last time they were scoreless in four games was back in September 2010 whilst in League One.

1:47 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan and Brentford Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan and Brentford

Prutton's prediction

David Prutton predicts: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)