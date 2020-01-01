Swansea vs Charlton preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Swansea face Charlton in the Sky Bet Championship on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Swansea could again be without defender Mike van der Hoorn. The Dutchman suffered a knee problem during the warm-up ahead of the Boxing Day defeat at Brentford and missed Sunday's goalless draw against Barnsley.

Kyle Naughton and midfielder Jay Fulton both came into the side, with defender Connor Roberts and George Byers other options for Swans boss Steve Cooper should he want to freshen up the team. Forward Jordon Garrick (hamstring) and defender Joe Rodon (ankle) continue their recovery.

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer suffered another injury blow after forward Macauley Bonne picked up a hamstring problem which forced him off at half-time in Monday's defeat at Derby. Montserrat striker Lyle Taylor came on for the second half and could return to the starting XI, but is being monitored following his return from a lengthy injury lay-off.

On-loan striker Jonathan Leko has been ruled out for the rest of the season with anterior cruciate ligament damage and has returned to parent club West Brom for on-going treatment. Jonny Williams, Sam Field, Tomer Hemed, Chuks Aneke, Jake Forster-Caskey, Josh Cullen, Beryam Kayal, George Lapslie, Lewis Page and Ben Amos are all still sidelined.

Recent form

Swansea have had a mixed festive season so far. They beat Luton in their last game before Christmas, but lost at Brentford on Boxing Day then draw with Barnsley last Sunday.

Charlton ended a winless run of 11 games by beating Bristol City on Boxing Day, but lost last time out to Derby on Monday night.

Latest highlights

Opta stats

Swansea are facing Charlton at Liberty Stadium in a league match for the first time since February 2009, a 1-1 draw.

Charlton have won one of their last eight league matches against Swansea (D2 L5), with that solitary victory coming in August 2008.

Swansea haven't lost their first league game of a decade since 1960, when they lost 3-1 to Aston Villa (W4 D1 since).

Charlton are set to play an away league match to start a calendar year for the first time since 2014, drawing 1-1 with Ipswich.

Swansea winger Nathan Dyer scored in the last Championship meeting between these sides at the Liberty Stadium (1-1 in February 2009), with these two games separated by over a decade.

Charlton are looking to become the fourth London side to win an away league match at Swansea this season, following Brentford, Millwall and Fulham.

David Prutton's prediction

Swansea are in the middle of an inconsistent spell of form, and haven't had the best run over the festive period, with a win, a draw and a defeat in their last three.

Charlton would have been disappointed not to come away from Derby with something after their opponents got a red card so early on. They are slipping down the table and Lee Bowyer will be delighted it's January as he can finally bring a few players in. Draw here for me.

David Prutton predicts: 1-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)