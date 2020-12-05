Swansea 2-0 Luton Town: Connor Roberts and Andre Ayew fire Swans to victory

Swansea stayed within two points of Sky Bet Championship leaders Norwich with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Luton.

Connor Roberts' goal inside the first two minutes and Andre Ayew's seventh of the season took the Swans back into the play-off places after starting the day in seventh.

Luton's inconsistent form continued as they suffered their second defeat in a week on Welsh soil to remain 12th.

Swansea could now go top on Tuesday if they beat former leaders Bournemouth and other results go their way.

Steve Cooper made five changes to the Swans' side beaten at Middlesbrough in midweek, with captain Matt Grimes returning to the starting XI alongside Yan Dhanda after his consolation goal on Wednesday night.

Kyle Naughton, Jake Bidwell and Liam Cullen returned in place of Ryan Bennett, Ryan Manning and Jamal Lowe.

Nathan Jones returned to South Wales a week on from Luton's 4-0 humbling at the hands of Cardiff.

The Hatters recovered with a stunning victory over high-flying Norwich in the first competitive match attended by supporters since the Covid-19 outbreak in midweek.

Jones made two alterations to the successful XI, handing Dan Potts and James Bree their first starts in the league this season, in place of Rhys Norrington-Davies and Martin Cranie.

After conceding after four minutes on their last trip to Wales, Luton found themselves behind inside the second minute at the Liberty Stadium.

Ayew combined with Cullen on the edge of the penalty area before laying the ball off for Roberts, who fired a left-footed shot past goalkeeper James Shea via a deflection off Dan Potts for his second goal in three matches.

The Hatters launched a response and should have found the equaliser in the 26th minute after Ayew's wayward pass allowed Jordan Clarke to send a low cross into the box.

Swansea goalkeeper Freddie Woodman could only palm the ball into the path of Luke Berry, but the midfielder fired over the bar from eight yards with the goal gaping.

Luton centre-half Matty Pearson was shown a yellow card for a cynical late foul on Ayew on the hour mark.

He then received a second yellow and subsequent red card 10 minutes later after making contact with the head of Marc Guehi with an attempted overhead kick at a corner.

The 10 men of Luton would have been level moments later had Ayew not got back on his own line to clear Glen Rea's header away at the last.

And the Ghana striker made his mark at the other end of the pitch in the 90th minute when he picked up the ball from Kasey Palmer, turned to drive at goal and unleashed a powerful left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

What the managers said...

Swansea's Steve Cooper: "[Roberts] is playing really well, he was as frustrated as anybody after Middlesbrough and he was determined to get it right, and he did that. He was very sound defensively which is really important with how I want my wing-backs to play and then he was a real threat going forward.

"He scored and got in the box a few times and played some nice combinations, so I'm really pleased with Connor. To show the character, resilience and to keep a clean sheet, after that week and with a little bit of a setback against Middlesbrough in how we played, it's a really good sign of the mentality in the dressing room. I'm very pleased with the result and large parts of the performance."

Luton's Nathan Jones: "To sum it up we had more possession, we pressed them with a better intensity and had much, much better chances than Swansea. It took a deflected goal and a sending off for them, we were the better side today.

"I'm proud of the performance but the Championship can be cruel sometimes. Swansea are a good side and showed why they haven't lost here. On the balance of all probability, we should have scored at least once today and we didn't."