Swansea vs QPR preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Main Event

Swansea vs QPR in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Team news

Bersant Celina is a doubt for Swansea's Sky Bet Championship game against Liberty Stadium visitors QPR. Celina missed Saturday's home defeat to Derby after pulling out of training 24 hours before the Rams encounter and he could be sidelined again.

Midfielder George Byers, meanwhile, will continue to be assessed after he suffered an ankle injury during the Derby game. But the Swans will again be without defender Mike van der Hoorn, who is continuing to recover from knee trouble.

Rangers will head to Wales on the back of losing 2-0 at Huddersfield - their third successive league defeat. Manager Mark Warburton has lamented his side's poor form in front of goal, with the Rs having scored only once during their recent losing league run.

And that could point to a first start for striker Jack Clarke following his move from Spurs on loan. Rangers are eight points and eight places below Swansea in the Championship.

Recent form

Swansea have found points hard to come by in recent weeks, with the 3-2 loss at home to Derby at the weekend following a 1-1 draw with Preston and a 2-0 defeat to Stoke.

QPR have become known for either winning or losing several games in succession this season and they are currently in the midst of a four-game losing streak in all competitions. They've fallen to Huddersfield, Bristol City, Blackburn and Sheffield Wednesday during that time, scoring just twice.

Talking point: Are QPR sliding towards a relegation battle?

It seems crazy to suggest Mark Warburton's men could find themselves in the Championship bottom three come the end of the season, but having been in the play-off places in late October, they've taken a slippery slope ever since and are now just nine points off the bottom three.

A reasonable cushion, of course, and the fact Sky Bet are offering odds of 16/1 for Rangers to drop into League One suggests it's not a huge worry. But without Nahki Wells to spearhead their attack and their defensive worries that have plagued them all season showing no sign of letting up, the next few weeks are pivotal in west London.

Latest highlights

1:48 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea and Derby Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea and Derby

1:59 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield and QPR Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield and QPR

Opta stats

Swansea are unbeaten in seven home league matches against QPR (W4 D3) since a 2-1 defeat back in January 1981.

QPR have lost five of their last seven league matches against Swansea (W1 D1) including a 3-1 defeat earlier this season.

Swansea's defeat against Derby at the weekend ended a five-game unbeaten run at the Liberty Stadium in the Championship (W3 D2).

QPR have won just one of their last 11 away league matches in Wales (D4 L6), losing the last three in a row.

QPR striker Jordan Hugill has been directly involved in four goals in his two appearances against Swansea in all competitions for the Hoops (3 goals, 1 assist).

Prutton vs Thommo: Championship, Super 6 predictions

As soon as you think Swansea are starting to get somewhere, they seem to stumble and fall a little bit further away from promotion contention. They were unfortunate to lose to the odd goal in five against Derby, but with QPR looking to end a run of four straight losses, I have a feeling this may end all-square.

David Prutton predicts: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Phil Thompson predicts: "I do feel Swansea should have enough to get past QPR and reignite their fight for a play-off place." 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)