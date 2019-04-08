Swansea vs Stoke preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Bersant Celina limped off at the end of Swansea's 3-1 weekend win over Middlesbrough

Swansea are monitoring Wayne Routledge and Bersant Celina ahead of Tuesday's Sky Bet Championship clash with Stoke at the Liberty Stadium.

Routledge scored the Swans' second goal in the 3-1 home win over Middlesbrough on Saturday before coming off, having appeared to feel his hamstring.

Celina limped off at the end of the contest after being hurt in a challenge with Jonny Howson. Leroy Fer (hamstring), Erwin Mulder (broken finger) and Martin Olsson (Achilles) remain unavailable.

Stoke midfielder Tom Ince is not expected to feature on Tuesday, but it is hoped captain Ryan Shawcross will be fit for the game. Ince was substituted just before the interval of Saturday's 1-0 win at Blackburn with a hamstring problem.

Shawcross was subsequently withdrawn in the second half having earlier taken a knee in the back. The victory at Ewood Park ended a run of four successive 0-0 draws for the Potters.

Opta stats

Swansea have won only one of their last seven league meetings with Stoke (W1 D1 L5), beating them 2-0 in April 2017.

Stoke are looking to win four consecutive league matches against Swansea for the first time.

Swansea haven't won three consecutive league games since their final three matches of the 2016-17 Premier League season.

Stoke City have taken the joint-most penalties in the Championship this season (8) and have missed the joint-most (6), with five different players failing to score from the spot (Afobe, Berahino, Clucas, Vokes and Bojan).

Swansea City's last five league goals have all come via different players (Dyer, James, Grimes, Routledge, Roberts).

Stoke haven't conceded a league goal for six matches and 568 minutes - a clean sheet here will equal their longest run of league matches without conceding (seven in November/December 2006).

Prutton's prediction

David Prutton predicts: 0-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)