Live on
R Rodríguez (26 pen),H Seferovic (31, 44, 84),N Elvedi (62)
T Hazard (2, 17)
Switzerland vs Belgium
Nations League Grp A2
7:45pm Sunday 18th November
Swissporarena
WATCH: SWITZERLAND 5-2 BELGIUM
SWITZERLAND 5-2 BELGIUM
It's all over, Switzerland are the latest side to reach the Nations League Finals. They join England and Portugal in next summer's semi-finals. Belgium finish second in Group A2 with Iceland relegated to the second tier.
90+3: SUB! The hat-trick hero, Seferovic, gets a standing ovation from the home fans as he is replaced by Ajeti.
90+2: SAVE! Switzerland break through Seferovic and instead of heading for the corner flag he picks out Fernandes with a brilliant ball to the far post. Fernandes pokes the ball goalwards but Courtois gets down well to his right to palm the ball away to safety.
90+1: There will be THREE minutes of added time...
90: SUB! Origi replaces Meunier for the visitors.
89: SAVE! Boyata connects with a volley but can only drive the ball straight at Sommer.
88: CROSSBAR! Sommer does well to get a hand on Hazard's powerful strike, tipping it onto the crossbar.
87: SUB! Benito is coming on for the hosts. He replaces Zuber.
GOAL! SWITZERLAND 5-2 BELGIUM (Seferovic, 85)
Seferovic has his hat-trick and Switzerland are on their way to the Nations League Finals!
It all starts with Shaqiri who produces a wonderful piece of skill, flicking the ball into the path of Mbabu. The full-back's cross then picks out Seferovic, who guides the ball into the far corner.
SWITZERLAND 4-2 BELGIUM
83: Mertens plays a give and go with Hazard before hooking the ball into the six yard box. However, Klose is there to head clear for the hosts.
WATCH: SWITZERLAND'S FOURTH
81: SAVE! Seferovic rises highest at the far post to head Shaqiri's cross goalwards. There's not enough power on the header to trouble Courtois though and the Real Madrid goalkeeper makes a comfortable save.
79: YELLOW! Mbabu is carded for a heavy challenge on Witsel.
78: SUB! A change for the hosts as Zakaria replaces Freuler.
75: Switzerland give the ball away cheaply to Mertens, who tries to scoop the ball over Sommer from distance. He doesn't quite get it right and the goalkeeper makes a comfortable save.
74: Easy for Sommer. Meunier's cross is too close to the Switzerland goalkeeper, who gathers easily.
71: CORNER! Kompany meets Mertens' corner at the near post but the Man City defender's heads the ball over the crossbar.
68: SAVE! That's more like it from Belgium. Batshuayi holds the ball up before laying it off to Eden Hazard to strike. Sommer parries the powerful strike up before gathering at the second attempt.
68: CORNER! Mertens' corner is cleared by a combination of Seferovic and Xhaka.
65: SUB! A change by the visitors as Chadli is replaced by Batshuayi.
GOAL! SWITZERLAND 4-2 BELGIUM (Elvedi, 62)
Could this be the goal that takes Switzerland to the Nations League Finals? Elvedi atones for his second minute error, glancing home Shaqiri's inch-perfect cross to give the hosts the two-goal advantage they need to top the group.
SWITZERLAND 3-2 BELGIUM
60: CORNER! Shaqiri whips the ball in but Kompany takes charge for Belgium, heading clear at the near post.
57: Xhaka and Shaqiri stand over the ball...
OVER! It's Shaqiri who strikes it but he cannot get enough dip on his effort to trouble Courtois.
56: Shaqiri is pulled down by Witsel handing Switzerland a free-kick right on the edge of the Belgium penalty area...
55: Fernandes gets to the byline and digs a cross out. The ball loops into the Belgium penalty area but Courtois deals with the situation, coming off his line to claim the high ball.
53: Will Switzerland, who need to win by two clear goals to qualify due to the head-to-head record between the teams, come to rue that miss?
52: WHAT A CHANCE! Elvedi slides the ball through for Seferovic, who dinks the ball over the onrushing Courtois. He does everything right except hit the target!
50: Seferovic tries to go from scorer to provider but his cross is plucked out of the air by Courtois.
49: Sommer produces an excellent save to deny Eden Hazard but a late flag goes up for offside against the Chelsea forward.
46: Switzerland get us back underway...
WATCH: SWITZERLAND TAKE THE LEAD
WATCH: SWITZERLAND LEVEL THINGS UP
WATCH: SWITZERLAND PULL ONE BACK
No added time as the referee brings an end to a pulsating half of football. Can Belgium produce a comeback of their own in the second-half? Stay tuned to find out!
GOAL! SWITZERLAND 3-2 BELGIUM (Seferovic, 44)
Would you believe it? Switzerland have come from 2-0 down to lead 3-2!
The hosts break as the ball is played into Fernandes. He has time and space on the right flank to pick out Seferovic on the edge of the penalty area and he produces a brilliant first time finish to beat the dive of Courtois.
SWITZERLAND 2-2 BELGIUM
43: SAVE! Rodriguez's cross picks out Elvedi but the defender's looping header doesn't trouble Courtois.
42: CORNER! Rodriguez whips the ball into the box again. This time Kompany rises highest to head the ball clear.
40: More poor defending from Switzerland as Tielemans is allowed to get a shot away. However, this time Sommer gets down well to his left to make the save.
38: YELLOW! Arsenal vs Chelsea as Xhaka chases Eden Hazard back. The Arsenal midfielder is forced into giving a free-kick away, pulling the Chelsea playmaker back.
36: CHANCE! Eden Hazard makes a late dart into the box and gets on the end of Meunier's inviting cross. However, he's always on the stretch for the ball and cannot direct his effort goalwards.
33: Seferovic had hardly had a kick before the goal!
GOAL! SWITZERLAND 2-2 BELGIUM (Seferovic, 31)
What a turnaround in Lucerne! Boyata loses Shaqiri and the Liverpool forward heads the ball back across goal to Seferovic, who slams the ball home at the far post.
SWITZERLAND 1-2 BELGIUM
29: CORNER! Rodriguez whips the ball into the Belgium box but Boyata is there to head clear for the visitors.
GOAL! SWITZERLAND 1-2 BELGIUM (Rodriguez PEN, 26)
Game on! Rodriguez steps up and sends the ball left-footed into the bottom corner with Courtois diving the wrong way.
SWITZERLAND 0-2 BELGIUM
26: PENALTY TO SWITZERLAND! Chadli sticks a boot out and catches Mbabu as the full-back attempts to get a shot away. The whistle goes and the referee correctly points to the spot...
WATCH: HAZARD DOUBLES THE LEAD
24: CORNER! The ball almost falls to Thorgan Hazard again but this time the forward misses his kick and Switzerland can clear their lines.
23: Tielemans gets to the byline but Klose gets his body in the way of the cross.
Corner to Belgium...
21: It's keep ball time for Belgium as the oles ring out from the away supporters.
©2018 Sky UK