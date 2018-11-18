Other matches

Sun 18th November

Nations League - Grp A2

  • Switzerland vs Belgium
  • 7:45pm Sunday 18th November
  • Swissporarena  
FT

Switzerland 5

R Rodríguez (26 pen),H Seferovic (31, 44, 84),N Elvedi (62)

Belgium 2

T Hazard (2, 17)

Live

Switzerland 5-2 Belgium recap

Catch up with the action as Switzerland qualified for the Nations League Finals with a 5-2 win over Belgium.

