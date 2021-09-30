Tottenham vs NS Mura LIVE!

NUNO UNFAZED BY SPURS CRITICSTottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is unfazed by recent criticism and only concentrating on recovering from his side’s current slump.Things have changed quickly for the Portuguese as after winning his first three Premier League games in charge and being named August’s manager of the month, three successive defeats have now seen him coming under early pressure.The manner of performances in 3-0 losses to Crystal Palace and Chelsea were concerning, but the way they sank to a dismal 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on Sunday has had the alarm bells ringing.“I’m not worried about the judgements,” Nuno said. “What I’m worried about is how we can play better. How can we play better? The judgement, and the criticism, and the opinion and all of that is all part of it.“And we have to deal with that, we have to deal with that. That doesn’t interfere with the way we work, it can only distract us. I’m very simple, telling you my focus is how can we improve, how can we improve.“The criticism is normal. You’ve been in football, I’ve been in football, everybody that is on screen knows how this industry works.“When you don’t play good, and you don’t perform, and the results don’t go along, criticism is something that you have to deal with. So we understand it, it’s up to us to react and to change it.”