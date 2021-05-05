Tottenham Women vs Chelsea Women LIVE!

SKINNER: TAKE HOPE FROM LAST CHELSEA GAMETottenham boss Rehanne Skinner wants her players to remember the last time they played Chelsea when the two face off again in 15 minutes' time.Although the Blues ran out 4-0 winners that day, Skinner says her side should have been ahead by the time Melanie Leopulz scored the opener on the half-hour mark - and that they can take encouragement from the start of that performance.“It is important that we remember what the first 20-25 minutes of the last game against Chelsea looked like," she told the Tottenham website. "We were the better side and could have scored two goals if we had been more clinical. "We need to be ruthless and able to sustain the press for longer periods of time going into this game. Job number one is that we have to be incredibly hard to break down. If we can do that, that keeps us in the game and gives us a platform to work from."