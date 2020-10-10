Tottenham Women 0-1 Man Utd Women commentary

REPORT: TURNER HEADER SENDS MAN UTD WOMEN TOPManchester United Women beat Tottenham Women 1-0 thanks to Millie Turner's second-half header, a result that saw Casey Stoney's side go top of the Women's Super League.In a tightly-fought contest, it was Turner's looping header - the defender's first goal since April - after 67 minutes that ultimately proved the difference between the two sides.As a result, United have gone a point clear of both Arsenal and Everton at the top of the standings ahead of their games on Sunday, while Spurs stay eighth after a third loss of the season.