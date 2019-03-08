Tranmere 1-0 Crewe: Jmaes Norwood hits winner at Prenton Park

1:30 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Tranmere and Crewe Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Tranmere and Crewe

James Norwood's 26th goal of the season earned in-form Tranmere a fourth straight win as they beat Crewe 1-0 in League Two.

Micky Mellon's hosts had early chances but top scorer Norwood scuffed wide when well positioned and Jonny Smith struck over the crossbar.

Rovers goalkeeper Scott Davies then came to the hosts' rescue later in the half, thwarting forward Chris Porter from close range.

Following the restart, Norwood's powerful right-footed snapshot across the face of goal crashed off the inside of keeper Ben Garratt's right post.

Rovers were in front in the 72nd minute when Davies' long punt down field was met by Norwood, who took the ball down and broke free inside the box to slide his right-footed shot underneath Garratt.

David Artell's Railwaymen almost snatched a point in the dying embers, but Davies superbly denied substitute Shaun Miller from a matter of yards.

Tranmere are up to fifth in the fourth-tier, while Crewe stay 15th.