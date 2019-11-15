Tranmere vs Wycombe: League One clash live on Sky Sports Football

Tranmere face Wycombe in Sky Bet League One on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Tranmere have no fresh injury concerns as they prepare to face Wycombe for the second successive weekend in front of the Sky cameras. All Micky Mellon's players came through the 2-2 draw between the teams in the first round of the FA Cup and the Rovers boss could recall Calum Woods.

The defender has not played since the middle of September but has been in full training this week, while Morgan Ferrier gained valuable minutes in Tuesday's Leasing.com Trophy defeat by Salford. Darren Potter was another who played in that game after recovering from a rib problem but Ishmael Miller, Evan Gumbs, Mark Ellis, Harvey Gilmour, Jordan Ponticelli and Ollie Banks all remain sidelined.

High-flying Wycombe are close to having a full squad available. Forward Fred Onyedinma remains sidelined but manager Gareth Ainsworth is hopeful of having him back very soon.

QPR loanee Paul Smyth made his return to action after nearly three months on the sidelines with a foot problem in Tuesday's Leasing.com victory over MK Dons and will hope to be included in the squad. Fellow forward Alex Samuel made his first start since suffering hip problems in that game, while Jack Grimmer also returns to the squad.

Gareth Ainsworth's Wycombe have won nine of their opening 16 games in League One

Recent form

Tranmere were last in action on Tuesday, when they were beaten 2-0 at home to Salford in the Leasing.com Trophy, a game which came just three days after the 2-2 draw with Wycombe in the FA Cup first round. In their last league outing, on November 2, Rovers beat MK Dons 3-1 at Stadium MK.

MK were also the last opponents of Gareth Ainsworth's men, but they were brushed aside 2-1 by Wycombe in the Leasing.com Trophy. There was a 2-1 defeat to Fulham's U21s before the aforementioned draw with Tranmere, while the last league win came against Shrewsbury at the start of the month.

What the managers said...

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth: "The boys have been fantastic this season. We went through some real tough times in the summer but the boys are really performing on the pitch, and off of it as well. They are a great group who are still really humble and down to earth.

"But I'm not mad enough to think we've cracked anything. Last season we went 12 without a win after Christmas and that could be round the corner. We are still trying to amass as many points as we can as quick as we can."

Talking point: The revival of Tranmere Rovers

Remarkable back-to-back promotions saw Tranmere rise from non-league to Sky Bet League One under Micky Mellon, but with the club heading towards financial turmoil in 2014, it was only facilitated thanks to the knowledge and determination of former midfielder Mark Palios.

While still playing professionally, he worked as a chartered accountant specialising in business turnaround. And by instilling the local community at the heart of the club, turning around its fortunes is exactly what he's achieved.

Opta stats

The first ever league meeting between Tranmere and Wycombe ended in a 1-1 draw back in November 2001; since then, none of the last 11 matches between the sides have ended level, with Tranmere winning seven of those games (L4).

Wycombe have won on two of their last three league trips to Prenton Park (L1), with this their first visit since they won 2-1 back in March 2015.

Tranmere have only won two of their last nine home league games (D4 L3), while managing only one clean sheet in this run (5-0 v Bolton in August).

Wycombe are unbeaten in their last eight league games (W5 D3), and are looking to record three consecutive league wins for the first time since January.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy has netted three goals in three starts for Tranmere in League One this season, with each of those coming courtesy of a hat-trick against MK Dons in his last outing.

Prutton's prediction

These two sides faced each other in the FA Cup first round last Saturday, and will face each other again in a replay next week! They will probably be sick of each other soon!

The meeting at Prenton Park in the Cup ended in a 2-2 draw, and I reckon there will be goals again on Sunday. Wycombe to sneak it.

David Prutton predicts: 1-2 (17/2 with Sky Bet)