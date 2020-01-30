Paper Talk
- Mesut Ozil has been thrown an unlikely Arsenal lifeline and may be in contention to play in the Premier League opener against Fulham after playing his first game in six months for the club.
- West Ham will have to almost double their opening £27m bid to stand any chance of landing James Tarkowski from Burnley.
- Manchester United refused to match the asking price for Kai Havertz and focused on Jadon Sancho instead.
- Sir Alex Ferguson's fightback from a life-threatening brain haemorrhage is to be shown in a new documentary - directed by his son.
- Gareth Southgate is considering seven changes to his starting line-up when England face Denmark with Jack Grealish in contention to play on Tuesday night.
- Christian Eriksen will show solidarity with England in taking a knee on Tuesday night, despite an escalating political row in Denmark.
- Sir Alex Ferguson's recovery from a life-threatening brain haemorrhage will be shown in a new documentary set to be released next year.
- Lyon manager Rudi Garcia has said he won't stand in Memphis Depay's way if Barcelona come calling for the Dutch forward.
- England manager Gareth Southgate is considering switching to a three-man defence for Tuesday night's Nations League game against Denmark.
- Newcastle have been asked to be kept informed of Liverpool's plans for Rhian Brewster and are interested in Eddie Nketiah if Arsenal want to send him out on loan again.
- Watford forward Gerard Deulofeu is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a serious knee injury and is a target for AC Milan, Napoli and Sevilla on a loan with an option to buy.
- Bournemouth full-back Adam Smith is being considered by West Ham manager David Moyes as he looks to bolster his defence.
- Bayer Leverkusen are surprise contenders for Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin.
- Kyle Walker will escape being fined his England match fee despite seeing red in Saturday's 1-0 win in Iceland.
- Harry Kane has been warned that he might not be the main man for England anymore.
- Leeds may have to wait until after their opening Premier League clash with Liverpool to sign Reds winger Harry Wilson.
- Gini Wijnaldum looks set to leave Liverpool for Barcelona in a cut-price £15m transfer.
- Celtic have asked Charlton Athletic to name their price for Alfie Doughty - as they prepare to try again for Paris Saint-Germain's Mitchel Bakker.
- Scotland's tie with the Czech Republic turned into a grudge match as relations between the two nations hit rock bottom and Celtic sought assurances their players are not at risk of getting coronavirus.
- Scotland have been warned the Czech Republic's 'shadow squad' will be out to grab their international chance in Olomouc tomorrow night.
Hot Topic
Sheff Utd close on trio as Lowe passes medical
Sheffield United are close to completing the triple signing of Derby duo Max Lowe and Jayden Bogle and West Brom forward Oliver Burke.
Transfer Centre News
Transfer Centre: Messi, Griezmann, Upamecano
The latest news and rumours, with reaction on Lionel Messi's decision to stay at Barcelona plus the futures of Antoine Griezmann, Dayot Upamecano and more!
30/01/20 7:00am
Fraser agrees Newcastle deal
Ryan Fraser has agreed a deal to join Newcastle and is set to undergo a medical on Monday.
06/09/20 8:13pm
Transfer Talk: Why Liverpool should sign Thiago
Thiago Alcantara would give Liverpool midfield a creative spark, Melissa Reddy told the latest Transfer Talk podcast as she makes the case for his signing.
06/09/20 11:45am
features
What now for Messi?
Sky Sports News reporter Gary Cotterill reflects on a dramatic week in Barcelona and where Lionel Messi's long-term future lies after his transfer U-turn.
05/09/20 4:14pm
What makes Havertz special?
How Kai Havertz emerged as the next superstar of German football and what makes him such a special talent.
04/09/20 9:00pm
What went wrong for Sanchez at Man Utd?
As Alexis Sanchez opens up about his Manchester United ordeal, we look at the numbers behind his Old Trafford struggles.
04/09/20 11:00am