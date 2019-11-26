West Brom vs Bristol City preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

West Brom face Bristol City in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Football.

Team news

West Brom are expected to have a fully-fit squad. Romaine Sawyers and Jake Livermore will return to the side after being suspended for Saturday's 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

They each picked up a fifth yellow card of the season before the international break, but are now available. Gareth Barry, Kieran Gibbs and Chris Brunt are also nearing returns and have an outside chance of featuring in Slaven Bilic's matchday squad.

Tomas Kalas is expected to return to Bristol City's squad for the trip. The Robins' record signing has been struggling with tendinitis but should be back in Lee Johnson's travelling party.

Kasey Palmer is also in contention to start after two substitute appearances in the last two matches. Defensive midfielder Korey Smith continues to edge towards a comeback after seven months out with a broken bone in his foot and ligament damage.

Recent form

Slaven Bilic's Baggies continue to lead by example in the Championship and have been beaten only once in 17 games so far. They are in the midst of a three-game winning streak, during which they've ousted Sheffield Wednesday, Hull and Stoke.

Bristol City can boast an unbeaten run of their own at present, having not been beaten since the shock 3-0 reverse to Luton on October 19. They drew 0-0 with fellow promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest at the weekend, with a 1-0 derby victory against Cardiff before the international break.

Latest highlights

1:59 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday.

1:57 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Bristol City and Nottingham Forest. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Bristol City and Nottingham Forest.

Talking point: West Brom sharing the goals

Strikers Hal Robson-Kanu and Charlie Austin may have chipped in at the weekend, but West Brom have shown all season they have goals from everywhere, and that they may well have improved now they are not overly-reliant on Dwight Gayle and Jay Rodriguez.

Thirteen different players have scored for Albion so far in the Championship, which shows how well-rounded Slaven Bilic's squad is and how many different threats they possess.

Opta stats

West Brom have won their last three home league meetings with Bristol City, though those games came in 2007, 2009 and 2018.

Bristol City are winless in five away league visits to West Brom (W0 D1 L4) since a 1-0 win in December 1993.

West Brom have won more points from losing positions than any other Championship side this season (16).

W Brom vs Bristol C Live on

Hal Robson-Kanu has scored four goals in his last six league games for West Brom, netting as many goals as he managed in his previous 52 league games for the club.

West Brom haven't won four consecutive league matches since November 2012 under Steve Clarke.

Bristol City have lost only one of their last 11 away league matches (W5 D5 L1), a 3-0 reverse at Luton Town in October.

Prutton's prediction

The runaway leaders have lost just once this season - can anybody stop the Baggies this season? Leeds are the only team to have beaten them and so a win at The Hawthorns will keep their threat further at bay. Bristol City have been missing a cutting edge recently so I think their unbeaten streak will come to an end here.

David Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)