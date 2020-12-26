West Brom vs Leeds United preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of West Brom vs Leeds in the Premier League on Tuesday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

West Brom Albion midfielder Jake Livermore misses out due to suspension.

Meanwhile, Hal Robson-Kanu, Kyle Bartley and Conor Townsend are also all out with injury.

As for the visitors, Leeds defender Liam Cooper is set to miss out due to an abdominal strain, while fellow centre back Diego Llorente is a doubt after a muscle issue and

How to follow

Follow West Brom vs Leeds in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

