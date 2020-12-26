West Brom vs Leeds United preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of West Brom vs Leeds in the Premier League on Tuesday (kick-off 6pm).
Team news
West Brom Albion midfielder Jake Livermore misses out due to suspension.
Meanwhile, Hal Robson-Kanu, Kyle Bartley and Conor Townsend are also all out with injury.
As for the visitors, Leeds defender Liam Cooper is set to miss out due to an abdominal strain, while fellow centre back Diego Llorente is a doubt after a muscle issue and
Leeds United continue to have central defensive issues after Diego Llorente suffered a setback in training following a recent muscle strain and Robin Koch is a long-term absentee.
How to follow
Follow West Brom vs Leeds in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Opta stats
- West Brom have lost just one of their last six home league games against Leeds (W4 D1), with that defeat coming in their only previous Premier League game against them at the Hawthorns in August 2002 (1-3).
- Leeds are unbeaten in their last three league meetings with West Brom (W2 D1) and haven't lost either of their Premier League games against the Baggies (W1 D1 in 2002-03).
- West Brom lost their final league game of 2019 (0-2 vs Middlesbrough) - they haven't lost their last league game in consecutive calendar years since losing in 2001and 2002.
- Leeds have only won their final league game in one of the last 10 calendar years (D3 L6), though that victory did come in their last game of 2019, a 5-4 thriller at Birmingham City.
- West Brom have conceded eight goals in their last two home Premier League games, losing 1-5 against Crystal Palace and 0-3 against Aston Villa. They last conceded 3+ goals in three consecutive home Premier League games in April 2014.
- In their opening 15 top-flight matches in 2020-21, Leeds have conceded 30 goals but also kept five clean sheets, the first club to do that since Middlesbrough in the 1936-37 season (30 conceded, 6 clean sheets).
- West Bromwich Albion have had just six shots in two Premier League games under Sam Allardyce so far - opponents Leeds have had 28 shots across their last two matches and have only failed to have at least six shots in one of their 116 games in all competitions under Marcelo Bielsa (5 vs Millwall in October 2019).
- West Brom manager Sam Allardyce has won just one of his four home games against Leeds in all competitions (D1 L2), with this his first meeting with the Whites since a 2-2 draw in charge of West Ham in August 2011.
- Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier kept his fifth Premier League clean sheet against Burnley in their last match, becoming the youngest goalkeeper (20y 300d) to reach that tally in the Premier League since Joe Hart in December 2007 (20y 255d).
- Leeds striker Patrick Bamford has scored 10 goals in 15 Premier League games for the Whites this season, the most by a player for a newly promoted club at this stage of a season since Kevin Phillips had scored 13 in 15 games for Sunderland in 1999-2000.