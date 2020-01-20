West Brom 0-1 Stoke: Tyrese Campbell nets early winner against Championship leaders

1:55 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Brom and Stoke. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Brom and Stoke.

West Brom missed the chance to extend their lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship as they were beaten 1-0 at home by Stoke on Monday night.

Tyrese Campbell scored the only goal of the game at The Hawthorns after nine minutes for the vastly-improved Potters, who moved four points clear of the relegation zone with victory.

West Brom are still top but the defeat signalled a continuation of their alarming recent drop in form. It is just one win in eight games now for Slaven Bilic's side and a once vast lead over the chasing pack has been cut. A third loss of the season sees them stay a point ahead of Leeds in second, and five ahead of Fulham in third.

Stoke prevail at The Hawthorns

Tyrese Campbell celebrates scoring the winner for Stoke

West Brom had been boosted before the game by the return to the side of influential winger Grady Diangana, but the West Ham loanee lasted less than three minutes after being forced off with injury.

Team news Grady Diangana returned after a month out for West Brom, while Ahmed Hegazi started in their defence. Stoke boss Michael O'Neill made one change as Tom Ince replaced Sam Vokes.

It went from bad to worse for the Baggies just six minutes later, too. A swift Stoke counter-attack saw Nick Powell find Tom Ince, and he squared for Campbell to finish past Sam Johnstone. Campbell's night would also end with injury, however. The striker was forced off on 26 minutes with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

And it could have been a nightmare for West Brom had referee Tim Robinson seen Matheus Pereira's elbow on Joe Allen after 35 minutes. If VAR was in use in the Championship the midfielder surely would have seen red.

West Brom came out in the second half with intent to attack but couldn't really lay a glove on Stoke, who had a great chance themselves to double the lead on the hour from another counter-attack. This time it was Allen who fed Lee Gregory - the man who replaced Campbell up top - but he could only shoot wide from a tight angle.

West Brom continued to attack as Bilic threw on Charlie Austin and Chris Brunt, but they failed to carve out a significant opportunity as Stoke held them off for an important win.

Man of the match: Danny Batth

There was a reason West Brom barely had a shot on target to test Jack Butland in the Stoke goal, and that was because of Batth. The defender was in imperious form on Monday night, heading, tackling and clearing everything that fell into his path.

What's next?

West Brom have a tough trip to West Ham coming up in the FA Cup on Saturday, while Stoke host Swansea in the Championship. Both games kick off at 3pm.