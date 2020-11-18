Wales vs Finland preview, team news, kick-off, channel

Team news and stats ahead of Wales vs Finland in the UEFA Nations League, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 7.45pm.
Team news
Gareth Bale should start again for Rob Page's side, despite Jose Mourinho's concerns over the Spurs forward's fitness.
Rhys Norrington-Davies and Neco Williams should keep their place at full-back in a five-man defence, with Matthew Smith looking for a recall in place of Joe Morrell or Kieffer Moore.
- Nations League table | Fixtures | Results
- Watch every Nations League game on Sky Sports
- Get two football channels for £18 p/m | All Sky Sports' new season offers
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
Finland lost Joel Pohjanpalo to injury last week, while Ilmari Niskanen and Rasmus Schuller are also contenders to start.
Sky Sports Scores
Faster goal updates. Hundreds of teams and leagues. Free Premier League, EFL and Scottish highlights. Download the app now.
How to follow
Watch Wales vs Finland live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm on Wednesday; kick-off 7.45pm; follow with our dedicated live blog plus watch in-game clips and free match highlights on Sky Sports' digital platforms.
Trending
- Salah returns another positive Covid-19 test
- Hamilton: Turkey proves 'I deserve my respect'
- 'A historic debacle': Germany reacts to Spain battering
- 'Wilder wants it now? He'll dance to my tune!'
- Liverpool defender Williams suffers hip issue
- Barnsley enquire about signing Balotelli
- Arsenal goalkeeper wanted by England, Nigeria, Uganda
- Northern Ireland relegated from Nations League B
- Nations League: What's at stake in final games?
- Lennon threat 'a turning point' for NI campaign
Opta stats
- Wales have won just two of their last nine meetings with Finland in all competitions since 1988 (D3 L4), a 2-0 win in September 2002 under Mark Hughes and a 1-0 victory in the most recent clash back in September.
- Wales are winless in five consecutive home matches against Finland (D3 L2), this after winning their first two such games without conceding a single goal (3-0 in October 1971 and 4-0 in April 1987).
- Finland have lost just one of their last five encounters with Wales (W2 D2), although that defeat came in their most recent match - A 1-0 defeat in September in Helsinki.
- Wales remain unbeaten in their last 10 competitive games (W7 D3) since a 1-0 defeat to Hungary in EURO 2020 qualifying back in June 2019 - the Dragons' joint-longest run without defeat in competitive fixtures (alongside a run of 10 between October 2013 - September 2015).
- Finland will be aiming to win five consecutive matches across all competitions for the first time since October 2018.
- Wales lost two of their opening three home games under Ryan Giggs (W1) but have remained unbeaten on home soil since (P9 W7 D2) - they will be aiming to make it 10 games without defeat at home for the first time in their history.
- No side has won more UEFA Nations League games than Finland (8), despite scoring just 11 goals in the competition.
- Gareth Bale has been directly involved in 13 goals in his last 13 home games for Wales, scoring nine and assisting four.