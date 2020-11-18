Wales vs Finland preview, team news, kick-off, channel

Team news and stats ahead of Wales vs Finland in the UEFA Nations League, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 7.45pm.

Team news

4:46 Highlights of the Nations League Group B4 match between Wales and the Republic of Ireland

Gareth Bale should start again for Rob Page's side, despite Jose Mourinho's concerns over the Spurs forward's fitness.

Rhys Norrington-Davies and Neco Williams should keep their place at full-back in a five-man defence, with Matthew Smith looking for a recall in place of Joe Morrell or Kieffer Moore.

Finland lost Joel Pohjanpalo to injury last week, while Ilmari Niskanen and Rasmus Schuller are also contenders to start.

How to follow

Watch Wales vs Finland live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm on Wednesday; kick-off 7.45pm; follow with our dedicated live blog plus watch in-game clips and free match highlights on Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Opta stats

1:14 Danny Gabbidon believes Wales' players will be proud after extending their run of consecutive clean sheets in competitive matches to seven