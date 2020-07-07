Watford vs Norwich team news, prediction, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Watford vs Norwich in the Premier League on Tuesday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Watford appear to have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Tuesday's home clash with rock-bottom Norwich.

Nigel Pearson's 17th-placed Hornets came through seemingly unscathed on Saturday when they were beaten 3-0 at Chelsea, their third successive defeat.

Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu (both knee) and Isaac Success (Achilles) remain sidelined.

Norwich will be without midfielder Todd Cantwell due to a hamstring strain.

Image: Todd Cantwell will miss out through injury

Boss Daniel Farke, who hopes Cantwell will be fit in time for Saturday's home game against West Ham, will make late decisions on fellow midfielders Kenny McLean (ankle) and Alex Tettey (knee).

How to follow

Follow the match on Sky Sports Premier League or Sky Sports Arena from 5.30pm; kick-off 6pm. Also keep up-to-date in our dedicated live blog with in-game clips, as well as highlights published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.

Watford

Norwich City Tuesday 7th July 5:30pm

Charlie's prediction

Norwich have gone. There are no comments coming out, but their heart and soul has been ripped out. Daniel Farke is trying his hand at everything but it is not good enough.

All the pressure is on Watford. West Ham have a four-point gap, Aston Villa are playing well enough but are not getting goals or results. Watford do not look sharp, I watched Etienne Capoue and he made so many rash decisions and mistakes.

When Nigel Pearson came in, this team were solidly together. It is a must-win for Watford, and this is the game that they will have pencilled in as a potential to give them a gap to the relegation zone. They look unlikely but there will be fight in their belly.

Watford will need a goal in the first 20 minutes, but because of their lack of confidence on the ball, they might struggle to get going - they have badly missed Gerard Deulofeu.

Ismaila Sarr is on the edge in games, but I would put him alongside Troy Deeney or try to get him involved more behind the frontman. I do expect them to get there. It may be slow and awkward but they will get this game over the line. They need to get a result here badly.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

