West Brom vs Man Utd preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of West Brom vs Man Utd in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 2pm.

Team news

Grady Diangana is likely to remain sidelined for West Brom's clash with Manchester United despite returning to training.

The winger has missed the last seven games with a hamstring problem and boss Sam Allardyce confirmed he needs more time to get match fit.

New loan signing Okay Yokuslu could make his full debut after joining from Celta Vigo last month and coming off the bench in Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Tottenham.

Eric Bailly is back in contention for Manchester United's trip to the Hawthorns.

The defender, who last played at Fulham on January 20, has returned to training this week after a knock ruled him out of recent matches.

Paul Pogba remains out with a thigh injury and Phil Jones continues his recovery from knee surgery. January signing Amad Diallo was on the bench for the first time in Tuesday's FA Cup win against West Ham.

A look ahead to matchweek 24 in the Premier League and some of the key stats surrounding this round's fixtures

How to follow

Jones Knows' prediction

West Brom have conceded 54 goals this season and there has been no sign of Sam Allardyce sorting their problems out. The record under Allardyce (all comps) reads: P11 W1 D2 L8 F7 A26.

The United attackers will be licking their lips at the prospect of feasting here.

With such little beef to feast on in the match result markets my eyes have been drawn to the player shots market with the increased attacking licence given to Aaron Wan-Bissaka highlighting him as a player to back this weekend. The full-back has managed more touches in the opposition box in his last five games (10) than he produced in the previous 13 games combined. That points to an increased confidence in joining attacks, an area of his game he spoke to my colleague Jack Wilkinson about in a recent exclusive interview. He said: "This club is capable of helping me with that [attacking]. I want to become a better player every year."

His shots data backs that up. He has managed to get a shot away in three of his last four Premier League appearances, including scoring in the 9-0 win over Southampton. Coming up against West Brom, who have faced 370 shots this season - 41 more than any other club - Wan Bissaka should be a great deal shorter than 10/1 to unleash two effort at goal.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-3

BETTING ANGLE: Aaron Wan-Bissaka to have two or more shots at goal (10/1 with Sky Bet)

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win against West Brom in the Premier League

Opta stats

West Bromwich Albion have lost nine of their 12 home Premier League matches against Manchester United (W1 D2), shipping at least two goals in 11 of those 12 games and 31 in total.

Manchester United are looking to record a Premier League double over West Brom for the first time since the 2011-12 season under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Manchester United scored in each of their first 17 Premier League games against West Brom, netting 43 goals at an average of 2.5 per game. In their last eight against the Baggies, they have scored just seven goals, an average of 0.9 per game, and failed to score in four of those games.

West Brom have conceded the most Premier League goals this season (54), while Manchester United have scored the most (49). A goal for Man Utd will see them reach 50 in the Premier League in 24 or fewer games for the first time since 2012-13 under Alex Ferguson (20 games).

Manchester United are currently unbeaten in 18 Premier League away games (W13 D5), their longest such run on the road in top-flight history. There have been six longer runs by four different teams in the top-flight, most recently a 21-game run for Liverpool between January 2019-February 2020.

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Manchester United have lost more Premier League games against sides in the relegation zone (W10 D2 L4) than they have against sides in the top four (W5 D5 L2). The Red Devils lost their last such game against Sheffield United, but haven't lost consecutive top-flight matches against sides in the drop zone since 1992 (vs West Ham in April and Wimbledon in October).

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce won two of his first three Premier League matches against Man Utd, both at Old Trafford in 2001-02 and 2002-03 with Bolton. Since then, he has won just one of 22 matches against the Red Devils (D5 L16), winning 2-1 with Sunderland in February 2016.

Man Utd striker Edinson Cavani is looking to score in three consecutive league games for the first time since January 2019 with Paris Saint-Germain. The Uruguayan's first three Premier League goals came as a substitute, while his last three have been as a starter.

75% of Marcus Rashford's Premier League goals for Man Utd this season have come away from home (6/8). He's never netted more in a single campaign on the road than the six he has this season.

Man Utd's Bruno Fernandes averages a goal or assist once every 84 minutes in the Premier League, the best ratio of the 1685 players with at least five goal involvements in the competition's history.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's draw with Everton in the Premier League

