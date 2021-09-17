West Ham vs Man Utd: Premier League preview, team news, TV channel, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of West Ham vs Man Utd in the Premier League on Super Sunday; kick-off 2pm.
Team news
West Ham will be without Michail Antonio for the visit of Manchester United.
The striker is suspended following his red card at Southampton last weekend so Jarrod Bowen could move into a central attacking role.
Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna and Said Benrahma should return after being rested for Thursday's Europa League win against Dinamo Zagreb.
Manchester United will again be with without Edinson Cavani as he continues to battle a muscle strain.
The Uruguay striker could return to main first-team training next week, but will definitely miss the West Ham trip.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka is free to feature as his Champions League suspension does not extend to the Premier League.
Jones Knows prediction
Should the sixth-best team in the Premier League be 100/30 with Sky Bet to beat the fourth-best with the added pull of home advantage? I would suggest that price is too big to ignore.
Manchester United remain an overrated team by the markets. Cristiano Ronaldo, of course, makes them stronger in the final third but as a team they are being rated very closely to Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City. The team aspect of their play and strategy from the man at the helm falls very short when compared to those three aforementioned teams. It is basically a formula of relying on quality individuals to make match-changing interventions at key times.
All fine and dandy against most teams in this Premier League but playing that way does leave you vulnerable to fit, well-coached teams that play above the sum of their parts. Wolves absolutely played United off the park ticking all those criteria - all that was missing was the ability to score from creating an expected goals figure of 2.33. My money was down on Wolves that day. And I am in the mood for recouping some now United are up against another excellent opponent with the counter-attacking style and finishing ability to hurt them.
The Hammers have scored in 18 of their last 20 home matches and even though Michail Antonio is suspended, their defensive organisation and skill on the counter-attack is capable of creating big chances against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men.
SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1
BETTING ANGLE: West Ham to beat Manchester United (100/30 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- West Ham have won two of their last six Premier League games against Man Utd (D1 L3), though they are winless in three against the Red Devils. The Hammers had won just one of their previous 19 against them in the competition (D5 L13).
- Manchester United have won their last two Premier League meetings with West Ham, last winning three in a row against the Hammers in September 2014.
- West Ham are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games (W4 D3), their longest run in the competition since a streak of 10 games between February and April 2016.
- Manchester United are unbeaten in 28 Premier League away games, the longest ever run without defeat on the road in English league history. The Red Devils have conceded just 19 goals in this run, keeping 13 clean sheets in the process.
- After losing consecutive games against Tottenham and Arsenal last season, Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 16 Premier League games on Sundays (W11 D5). In Premier League history, the Red Devils have the highest win rate in Sunday games (min. 10 games) - 55 per cent (163/297).
- Since leaving Manchester United in 2014, West Ham boss David Moyes has failed to win any of his seven games against the Red Devils in all competitions (D2 L5).