West Ham vs Man Utd: Premier League preview, team news, TV channel, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of West Ham vs Man Utd in the Premier League on Super Sunday; kick-off 2pm.

Team news

West Ham will be without Michail Antonio for the visit of Manchester United.

The striker is suspended following his red card at Southampton last weekend so Jarrod Bowen could move into a central attacking role.

Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna and Said Benrahma should return after being rested for Thursday's Europa League win against Dinamo Zagreb.

Manchester United will again be with without Edinson Cavani as he continues to battle a muscle strain.

The Uruguay striker could return to main first-team training next week, but will definitely miss the West Ham trip.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is free to feature as his Champions League suspension does not extend to the Premier League.

How to follow

West Ham vs Man Utd is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm; kick-off 2pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle

West Ham United

Manchester United Sunday 19th September 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Last time out...

Jones Knows prediction

Should the sixth-best team in the Premier League be 100/30 with Sky Bet to beat the fourth-best with the added pull of home advantage? I would suggest that price is too big to ignore.

Manchester United remain an overrated team by the markets. Cristiano Ronaldo, of course, makes them stronger in the final third but as a team they are being rated very closely to Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City. The team aspect of their play and strategy from the man at the helm falls very short when compared to those three aforementioned teams. It is basically a formula of relying on quality individuals to make match-changing interventions at key times.

All fine and dandy against most teams in this Premier League but playing that way does leave you vulnerable to fit, well-coached teams that play above the sum of their parts. Wolves absolutely played United off the park ticking all those criteria - all that was missing was the ability to score from creating an expected goals figure of 2.33. My money was down on Wolves that day. And I am in the mood for recouping some now United are up against another excellent opponent with the counter-attacking style and finishing ability to hurt them.

The Hammers have scored in 18 of their last 20 home matches and even though Michail Antonio is suspended, their defensive organisation and skill on the counter-attack is capable of creating big chances against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: West Ham to beat Manchester United (100/30 with Sky Bet)

