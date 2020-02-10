Wigan vs Middlesbrough preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Antonee Robinson has missed the last two games for Wigan after his proposed move to AC Milan fell through

Wigan face Middlesbrough in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Football Red Button and the Sky Sports app.

Team news

Wigan boss Paul Cook has a decision to make over teenager Joe Gelhardt ahead of Tuesday night's Sky Bet Championship clash with Middlesbrough. The 17-year-old came off the bench with his side trailing 2-0 at home to Preston on Saturday and set up Chey Dunkley to score, and he very nearly snatched a late equaliser himself to increase the clamour for him to start.

Defender Antonee Robinson has missed the last two games following the collapse of his proposed £6m deadline day switch to AC Milan, and he could return to the squad. Anthony Pilkington is back in training after injury but fellow midfielder Kieran Dowell is still out, while January signings Leon Balogun, Jan Mlakar and Alex Dobre are yet to make debuts.

Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate also has things to mull over as he attempts to bounce back from Saturday's 3-2 defeat at promotion-chasing Brentford. Woodgate opted for a back four at Griffin Park, in the process handing St Etienne loanee Harold Moukoudi a debut in the middle of his rearguard, but Djed Spence could return if he opts to revert to a five.

Ravel Morrison was an unused substitute at the weekend as he awaits his first appearance for the club since making a temporary move to the Riverside Stadium from Sheffield United. Ryan Shotton and George Friend are closing in on returns from long-term injuries, but Daniel Ayala, Anfernee Dijksteel and Patrick Roberts are still out.

Recent form

Wigan were beaten 2-1 at home to Preston last time out, but a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday on January 28 and a 1-0 win over Leeds on February 1 has given their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Championship a welcome boost.

Woodgate's Middlesbrough remain in the relegation picture, too, having lost three of their last five outings in all competitions. Boro's last victory came away to Preston on New Year's Day, when they ran out 2-0 winners.

Latest highlights

2:06 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan and Preston Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan and Preston

2:03 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Middlesbrough Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Middlesbrough

Opta stats

Wigan are winless in 10 league games against Middlesbrough (D5 L5) since a 1-0 win in the Premier League in August 2007.

Middlesbrough haven't conceded a single goal in any of their last four league games against Wigan (W3 D1).

Middlesbrough have kept a clean sheet in 11 of their 17 league matches against Wigan (65%) - among fixtures to have been played that often in Football League history, only Manchester United against Barnsley has a higher clean sheet percentage (66% - 21 in 32 games).

Wigan have won just one of their last nine Championship home games (D3 L5), having won three in a row at the DW Stadium before that.

Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga has scored three league goals against Wigan, though he is yet to score in three previous appearances at the DW Stadium.

Prutton vs Thommo: Championship, Super 6 predictions

Wigan's narrow defeat to Preston at the weekend brought hopes of a third successive victory to an end, but should they win a couple of games over the next few weeks, Paul Cook will certainly fancy his side's chances of retaining their Championship status.

Boro perhaps aren't picking up the points their displays deserve at the moment and I feel Jonathan Woodgate's men might be edged out here. They are still not safe despite their recent revival so defeat will not be welcome on Teesside.

David Prutton predicts: 1-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Phil Thompson predicts: "When the bigger EFL Championship clubs come up against Wigan, they seem to step it up, as they did against Leeds a couple of weeks ago at Elland Road." 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)