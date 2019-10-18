Wigan vs Nottingham Forest preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Wigan face Nottingham Forest in the Sky Bet Championship on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Wigan will be without captain Sam Morsy. The midfielder received his fifth yellow card of the season during the defeat at Sheffield Wednesday prior to the international break and he will serve a one-match ban.

Michael Jacobs should be nearing a return from a hamstring injury while Gary Roberts and Tom Pearce are still working on their rehabilitation after long-term setbacks.

Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi is hopeful that defender Michael Dawson (calf) will be back in contention, while midfielders Ryan Yates (knee) and Alfa Semedo (back) are close to returns.

It remains to be seen whether Samba Sow will be available after he limped off with a hamstring problem during the home win against Brentford. Lamouchi must choose between Yuri Ribeiro and Jack Robinson to play at left-back while Albert Adomah and Sammy Ameobi will be hoping for recalls.

Recent form

Wigan are once again relying heavily on their home form this season, having won their last two at the DW Stadium and being beaten in their last two games on the road. So far this season they have picked up 10 of their 11 points at home.

Forest are unbeaten since the opening day of the season and have won four of their last five Championship games.

What the managers said…

Wigan boss Paul Cook: "When we came up from League One, we only lost four games away from home out of 23. Sometimes when you step up a level, it can be brutal.

"Then you look at the defeats we've had within that time...the late goals, and so on. The criticism I've given the players, I would also give myself. But you've also got to look at our home form over the same period, which has been so good."

Sabri Lamouchi won the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month award for September

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi: "The last five years, they have changed 11 managers here. The last one to do a full season it was close to 10 years ago.

"I just want to make one season, one full season, and we will see where we finish. It just needs stability. I am not a magician. I am just a manager."

Talking point: Forest's unlikely match-winner

2:45 Ben Watson chats to Sky Sports about his recent match-winning heroics for Nottingham Forest, having scored two vital winners in the past month. Also, Watson discusses his time at Wigan as Forest travel to the DW Stadium, live on Sky this Sunday. Ben Watson chats to Sky Sports about his recent match-winning heroics for Nottingham Forest, having scored two vital winners in the past month. Also, Watson discusses his time at Wigan as Forest travel to the DW Stadium, live on Sky this Sunday.

Opta stats

Wigan Athletic have never lost a home match against Nottingham Forest in all competitions (W2 D5 L0).

Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in six league matches against Wigan (W3 D3 L0) since losing 4-1 in March 2014.

Wigan have lost only one of their last 15 home league games (W8 D6 L1), a 0-2 defeat to Leeds in August.

Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in 10 league games (W6 D4 L0), their best run since February 2016 (13 games).

Since the start of last season, Wigan have kept more home Championship clean sheets than any other team (14).

Nottingham Forest are the only Championship team to score in all 11 games this season, despite having the joint-fewest shots on target along with opponents Wigan (33).

Prutton's prediction

Win at home, lost away, win at home, lost away. I bang on about this a lot but Wigan's last four games just sums up their experience in the Championship under Paul Cook.

Nottingham Forest have been a little bit of a surprise package so far. They have ground out more results than I would have anticipated and look well placed for a meaningful run at the top six - at the very least. I think they could nick another win on Sunday.

David Prutton predicts: 0-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)