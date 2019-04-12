Wigan vs Norwich preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Relegation-battlers Wigan hope to have midfielder Nick Powell available for Sunday's visit of Sky Bet Championship leaders Norwich.

Powell was taken off at half-time in the midweek defeat at Hull as a precaution due to an unspecified fitness problem, however, Latics boss Paul Cook has confirmed he should be involved.

Former Canaries winger Anthony Pilkington remains doubtful, while midfielders Gary Roberts (calf) and Callum McManaman (hernia) continue their recoveries. Fellow midfielder Michael Jacobs is out for the season with a hamstring injury.

Championship leaders Norwich will be again be without suspended midfielder Emi Buendia, who will serve the second of a three-match ban. Youngster Todd Cantwell came in to start for the midweek 2-2 draw against Reading, but Mario Vrancic and Moritz Leitner are pressing for a recall.

Midfielder Marco Stiepermann is expected to shake off an unspecified slight knock picked up on Wednesday night.Louis Thompson is fit again following his knee problem, while forward Carlton Morris (ankle) has also stepped up his rehabilitation.

Opta stats

Wigan have won just two of their 11 league meetings with Norwich (W2 D4 L5).

Norwich City are looking to complete their first ever league double against Wigan.

Wigan are unbeaten in seven home Championship matches (W3 D4 L0), keeping four clean sheets in this run.

Norwich City haven't won five consecutive away league matches since November 1988, when they were a top-flight side.

Wigan have lost 22 of their last 26 Championship when falling behind (W0 D4 L22) since coming from two goals down to win 3-2 against Barnsley in April 2017.

Norwich have won just one of their last 12 away league matches played on Sunday (W1 D4 L7).

Prutton's prediction

Wigan could well be in the relegation zone by the time they play on Sunday, but even if they aren't they are still right in the thick of the relegation battle.

Daniel Farke will be furious with the way his side threw away a win so late against Reading, having worked so hard to get back in front. They still have a gap at the top but you can't take your foot off the gas in this league until the job is done. That being said, they should be too good for Wigan.

David Prutton predicts: 0-2 (17/2 with Sky Bet)