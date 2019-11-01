Wigan vs Swansea preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Wigan face Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Wigan have Lee Evans available after he recovered from a calf problem. Josh Windass has also been troubled by a calf issue but is expected to return after being omitted from Sunday's 2-2 draw at Bristol City.

Joe Williams should shrug off a groin problem to feature, but Charlie Mulgrew (hamstring) is likely to be missing for the second successive game.

Swansea's derby hero Ben Wilmot is set for a run in the first team after scoring the winner against Welsh rivals Cardiff. On-loan Watford defender Wilmot stepped in for the injured Joe Rodon last weekend, and the Wales international has been ruled out for three months after undergoing ankle surgery on Tuesday.

Right-back Connor Roberts, a surprise omission for the derby victory, will be hoping for a recall but Swans boss Steve Cooper could name an unchanged side. Summer signing Aldo Kalulu is training again following the ankle injury that has kept him sidelined since August, but remains a few weeks away from first-team action.

Recent form

Wigan have been denied by late goals in their last two Championship goals. A stoppage-time strike from Derby saw them lose 1-0, then a Bristol City effort saw them held to a 2-2 draw last Sunday. They have, however, won their last three home games.

Swansea ended a run of three games without a win as they beat fierce rivals Cardiff at the Liberty Stadium last Sunday.

What the managers said...

Wigan boss Paul Cook is happy with his side's form

Wigan boss Paul Cook: "I'm really enjoying watching us play at the moment. We don't look like a team who don't know how to win away from home. We actually look like a team that's playing very well, and is going to get an away win imminently. We just need to keep going and keep believing in what we're doing.

"The home record is there for all to see, and it's something we're rightly very proud of. If we can find a way of bringing the away form up, while maintaining the home form, it'll take us to a points tally and a place in the table we'll all be happy with."

Swansea boss Steve Cooper: "Wigan have got an amazing home record, they are pretty formidable. They are definitely a team with good players and they've had some investment in squad over the summer.

"They play to win, they score goals and are competitive. It's a game we have to be ready for and we will be. We are looking forward to it."

Talking point: Can anyone stop Chey Dunkley?

It might be starting to become a source of concern just how reliant Wigan are on a centre-back for goals. Dunkley has scored five of their 12 in the Championship this season, including a double against Bristol City last Sunday.

No other player in Cook's side has scored more than one, while strikers Kieffer Moore and Gavin Massey are yet to get off the mark in 23 combined appearances. If Wigan are to rise up the table, more of their players need to chip in.

Opta stats

Wigan are winless in six league games against Swansea (W0 D3 L3) since a 2-0 win in the third tier under Bruce Rioch in January 2001.

Both league meetings between Wigan and Swansea ended as draws last season, with the game at the DW Stadium ending 0-0 in October.

Wigan are looking to win four consecutive home league matches for the first time since October 2017, when they won five in a row.

Swansea beat rivals Cardiff on Sunday

Swansea are the only team still unbeaten away from home in the Championship this season (W3 D3 L0).

Wigan defender Cheyenne Dunkley has scored more league goals than any other Latics player this season (5), having scored none in 38 appearances last season.

Swansea City's Matt Grimes has created the most chances without registering an assist in the Championship this season (31).

Prutton's prediction

Wigan will be delighted to be back on home turf after a couple of tough away trips where they have been so unfortunately denied points late in the day. First at Derby, then at Bristol City.

Swansea got a massive win over their rivals Cardiff on Sunday, which would have been vital to their confidence after such a dip in performances lately. Draw here for me.

David Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)