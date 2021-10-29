Wolves vs Everton: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, TV channel, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Wolves vs Everton in the Premier League on Monday; kick-off 8pm.
Richarlison is in contention to start for Everton. The striker made a goalscoring return as a substitute against Watford, having recovered from a knee injury.
Abdoulaye Doucoure is set to remain sidelined with a foot injury, but could return after the international break. Fabian Delph (shoulder) has returned to team training, while Yerry Mina, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Andre Gomes are not expected to play.
Willy Boly is yet to make a Premier League appearance for Wolves this term but is fit to feature following illness. Fellow defender Marcal is not ready to return from injury.
Jones Knows prediction
It must have been a long, hard week for the Everton players on the training pitch. You can imagine Rafa Benitez working them over and over again in defensive drills to get them absolutely organised for this game. The Everton boss will be demanding a clean sheet here after such a laughable defensive showing against Watford. He does usually get a reaction too. On the last seven occasions where a Benitez team in the Premier League have conceded three or more goals in a game, the next game has always seen an improved defensive showing with just five goals conceded in total across those seven games. In all seven of those fixtures his team didn't concede more than one goal.
When you mix a defensively focused and motivated Everton with a Wolves team that are struggling to create chances, a low-scoring encounter is on the cards. The under 2.5 goals angle has been covered by the bookmakers with just 8/13 available, so I've gone fishing for a bigger price. I'm happy to back the most likely outcome, the draw, with the chance of under 2.5 goals in the game at 3/1 with Sky Bet. Basically, meaning we're hoping for a 0-0 or a 1-1.
SCORE PREDICTION: 0-0
BETTING ANGLE: Back 0-0 and 1-1 correct scores (3/1 with Sky Bet)
Premier League Preview: Redknapp's Tottenham vs Man Utd verdict | Will West Ham's rise continue? | Problems for Norwich, Everton
Pete Smith is joined by Jamie Redknapp, Oliver Yew and Simeon Gholam to preview another bumper weekend of Premier League action.
PART 1 | Jamie Redknapp previews the Saturday Night Football clash between Tottenham and Manchester United. Will United bounce back from their humiliating 5-0 defeat to Liverpool last weekend?
PART 2 | Pete Smith is joined by Oliver Yew and Simeon Gholam to look ahead to Aston Villa vs West Ham on Super Sunday. West Ham's season continues to get better and better after their Carabao Cup victory against Man City. Will that good run continue at Villa Park?
PART 3 | Norwich vs Leeds on Super Sunday and Wolves vs Everton on Monday Night Football: Pressure building on Daniel Farke, Rafael Benitez looking for solutions.
- Wolves have won just one of their last six home Premier League games against Everton (D3 L2), a 3-0 victory in July 2020.
- Everton won home and away against Wolves last season and are looking to secure three consecutive league victories against them for the first time since a run of eight between 1964 and 1970.
- Wolves have won just one of their 10 Premier League home games played on Monday (D3 L6), beating Crystal Palace 2-0 in July 2020.
- Since losing their first three Premier League matches under Bruno Lage, Wolves have taken 13 points from their six matches (W4 D1 L1). Indeed, since the start of September, only Chelsea (5) have more Premier League wins than Wolves (4).
- Everton have lost their last two Premier League matches but haven't lost three in a row since October/November 2020 under Carlo Ancelotti.
- Only Crystal Palace (1) have scored fewer first half Premier League goals this season than Wolves (2); since returning to the top-flight in 2018-19, Wolves have scored fewer goals in the first half than any other ever-present side (49 in 123 games).
- Everton have conceded nine Premier League goals in the final 30 minutes of games this season, with only Norwich City conceding more in this time (13). Against Watford, they became only the third team in Premier League history to concede four goals in the final 15 minutes of a game, after Southampton against Derby in September 1997 and Nottingham Forest against Man Utd in February 1999.
- In what was his 349th Premier League game in charge, a side managed by Rafa Benitez conceded five goals in a game for the first time in Everton's 5-2 defeat to Watford. The Toffees haven't shipped five goals in back-to-back league games since September 1948 against Portsmouth and Birmingham.
- Hwang Hee-Chan has scored four goals in six Premier League matches this season for Wolves - a goal in this match would see him become the first player to score five Premier League goals within seven matches since Ollie Watkins last November, and the fastest Wolves player to score five, twice as quick as anyone else (Carl Cort and Kevin Doyle, 14 games).
- Demarai Gray has been directly involved in five goals (three goals, two assists) in nine Premier League matches for Everton this season, all starts. It is the first time he has ever started nine consecutive Premier League games, and he also netted in his last appearance against Wolves back in January 2019 for Leicester in a 4-3 loss.