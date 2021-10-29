Wolves vs Everton: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, TV channel, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Wolves vs Everton in the Premier League on Monday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Richarlison is in contention to start for Everton. The striker made a goalscoring return as a substitute against Watford, having recovered from a knee injury.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is set to remain sidelined with a foot injury, but could return after the international break. Fabian Delph (shoulder) has returned to team training, while Yerry Mina, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Andre Gomes are not expected to play.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rafa Benitez says his Everton squad must stick together after conceding five goals in defeat to Watford at Goodison Park last weekend

Willy Boly is yet to make a Premier League appearance for Wolves this term but is fit to feature following illness. Fellow defender Marcal is not ready to return from injury.

How to follow

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Everton Monday 1st November 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Wolves vs Everton is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm; kick-off 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Watford's win against Everton

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leeds' draw with Wolves

It must have been a long, hard week for the Everton players on the training pitch. You can imagine Rafa Benitez working them over and over again in defensive drills to get them absolutely organised for this game. The Everton boss will be demanding a clean sheet here after such a laughable defensive showing against Watford. He does usually get a reaction too. On the last seven occasions where a Benitez team in the Premier League have conceded three or more goals in a game, the next game has always seen an improved defensive showing with just five goals conceded in total across those seven games. In all seven of those fixtures his team didn't concede more than one goal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at the key stats ahead of the fixtures in Matchweek 10 of the Premier League, including Tottenham vs Manchester United and Wolves vs Everton

When you mix a defensively focused and motivated Everton with a Wolves team that are struggling to create chances, a low-scoring encounter is on the cards. The under 2.5 goals angle has been covered by the bookmakers with just 8/13 available, so I've gone fishing for a bigger price. I'm happy to back the most likely outcome, the draw, with the chance of under 2.5 goals in the game at 3/1 with Sky Bet. Basically, meaning we're hoping for a 0-0 or a 1-1.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-0

BETTING ANGLE: Back 0-0 and 1-1 correct scores (3/1 with Sky Bet)

Pete Smith is joined by Jamie Redknapp, Oliver Yew and Simeon Gholam to preview another bumper weekend of Premier League action.

PART 1 | Jamie Redknapp previews the Saturday Night Football clash between Tottenham and Manchester United. Will United bounce back from their humiliating 5-0 defeat to Liverpool last weekend?



PART 2 | Pete Smith is joined by Oliver Yew and Simeon Gholam to look ahead to Aston Villa vs West Ham on Super Sunday. West Ham's season continues to get better and better after their Carabao Cup victory against Man City. Will that good run continue at Villa Park?



PART 3 | Norwich vs Leeds on Super Sunday and Wolves vs Everton on Monday Night Football: Pressure building on Daniel Farke, Rafael Benitez looking for solutions.

Opta stats

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wolves boss Bruno Lage praises Hwang Hee-Chan's work rate and says the striker offers much more than just scoring goals