Wolves vs Chelsea LIVE!

PITCH TO POST REVIEW - ARSENAL IN CRISIS, LUCKY LIVERPOOL, NEWCASTLE FOCUS AND WHY HUGGING IS BANNED!Arsenal are officially in crisis, but at least the merch looks good! Jasper Taylor is joined by Kate Burlaga and Gerard Brand to discuss the weekend's Premier League action, as Arsenal lost again at the Emirates, meaning their current points tally has them on track to finish 15th this season (05:27). How low does it have to go for Mikel Arteta to face the sack? The panel also discuss Liverpool's 1-1 draw at Fulham on Super Sunday (18:30), and why the injury to Diogo Jota could have big ramifications for Jurgen Klopp's side. In the Regional Review, we talk all things Newcastle with Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie - takeover talk is on the menu again, as well as Steve Bruce's intentions for the January window (32:23). And in part four, we discuss a turgid Manchester derby (45:30) which brought more questions than answers, including: should players really be hugging and smiling after serving up such a dour performance?DOWNLOAD THE PITCH TO POST PODCAST ON APPLE - or listen on Spotify below...