Wolves vs Newcastle preview, team news, kick-off

Team news

Wolves defender Max Kilman is in line for his third start of the season after he signed a new five-year deal this week with Nuno Espirito Santo impressed with his development.

Jonny is out with his long-term knee injury but Fernando Marcal is expected to be fit after recovering from a calf problem.

Nuno said: "We have some problems from the last game, we're still assessing and we have to wait."

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce will make a late decision on 'keeper Karl Darlow. Darlow was hurt in a collision with Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in last Saturday's 4-1 defeat at St James' Park and is touch and go for the trip to Molineux.

If Darlow, who is currently deputising for the injured Martin Dubravka, does not make it, summer-signing Mark Gillespie will be asked to step in.

The 28-year-old was released by the Magpies as a teenager and has had spells at Carlisle, Walsall and Motherwell before returning to Tyneside, where he has started all three of the club's Carabao Cup ties so far this season.

Midfielder Sean Longstaff is available after recovering from a bout of tonsillitis, while brother Matty (thigh) and defenders Ciaran Clark (also thigh) and Paul Dummett (tendon) are close to returns, but midfielder Matt Ritchie (shoulder) and striker Dwight Gayle (knee) are still out.

How to follow

When Newcastle took an early lead against Manchester United last weekend, they shot up to fourth in the Premier League table.

Yet, at the full-time whistle after a 4-1 defeat, #BruceOut was trending across social media.

It's a narrative that will be shot down by 'football people' within football circles but there is a reason the Toon are fourth favourites to get relegated this season despite a healthy return of seven points. The performance metrics show that Newcastle have faced the most shots on target (38) and shots per game (17.2) in the Premier League this season.

Can Steve Bruce defy the data once again? Only time will tell.

But, for this weekend, Wolves look a reasonably solid proposition to take maximum points at around 4/5 with Sky Bet. No team has won more Premier League games since February 23 than Wolves, who are the kings of getting the job done in their pragmatic style. An edgy 1-0 win with a winner coming in the second half makes sense.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Seven of the 10 Premier League matches between Wolves and Newcastle have ended as draws, including each of the last three (all 1-1). Among fixtures to be played at least 10 times, this has seen the joint-highest percentage of games drawn, along with Stoke vs Wigan and Bournemouth vs Watford (all 70%).

Newcastle are unbeaten in their last six away league games against Wolves (W2 D4), since a 0-1 loss in April 1993.

Since a 0-0 draw in their first ever top-flight meeting at Wolves in December 1898, Newcastle have kept only two clean sheets in their 37 such trips since (2-0 in March 1906 and 1-0 in May 1951), conceding 52 goals in 25 games since their most recent shutout.

Both teams have scored in each of the 10 Premier League meetings between Wolves and Newcastle - it's the most played fixture in the competition in which neither side has kept a clean sheet.

Wolves have kept seven clean sheets in their last nine Premier League home games, losing both matches in which they've conceded in that run (W5 D2).

Following their win at West Ham and draw with Tottenham, Newcastle are looking to remain unbeaten through their first three away games of a Premier League season for the first time since 2011-12 under Alan Pardew.

