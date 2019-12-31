Wycombe vs Ipswich preview: League One clash live on Sky Sports Football

Wycombe face Ipswich in Sky Bet League One on New Year's Day, live on Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth has some tough calls to make ahead of the New Year's Day clash with Ipswich. The Chairboys are four points clear at the top of Sky Bet League One but the 4-1 home defeat to Coventry on Sunday was their third loss on the bounce.

QPR loanee Paul Smyth and Nick Freeman could be drafted in to freshen up the side. But Ainsworth is likely to resist major change, even though Darius Charles, Dominic Gape and Jack Grimmer hope to rejoin the squad after injury.

Fourth-placed Ipswich are also out of form, with Sunday's 5-3 defeat at Lincoln extending their winless run in all competitions to 10 games. Cole Skuse (neck) and Jon Nolan (heel) seem likely to miss out again with the pressure growing on Tractor Boys boss Paul Lambert.

Janoi Donacien (knee) hobbled off at Sincil Bank - the first time Ipswich had conceded five goals since September 2015 - and Toto Nsiala could return to the back four. Will Keane pressed his claim for a starting spot by coming off the bench to score at Lincoln, while Teddy Bishop (knee) is closing in on a return.

Recent form

Despite establishing a comfortable cushion at the League One summit, Wycombe have begun to stutter and go into this encounter on a run of three consecutive defeats. They lost 1-0 to Oxford on December 21, 2-0 to Portsmouth on Boxing Day and then were thumped 4-1 by Coventry on December 29.

It's a similar story for Ipswich, who are without a win since November 5. They've lost four of their previous five games in all competitions, the latest of which came on Sunday, when Lincoln ran out 5-3 winners at Sincil Bank.

Latest highlights

Opta stats

The only previous league meeting between Wycombe and Ipswich was the reverse fixture in November this season - a goalless draw at Portman Road.

Ipswich have won five of their last six games when visiting an opponent for the very first time in the Football League, losing the other 2-0 at Accrington Stanley in October this season.

Wycombe are winless in four home EFL ties on New Year's Day (D2 L2) since beating Bristol City 2-1 in 2003.

Ipswich boss Paul Lambert has been defeated just once in seven New Year's Day matches in the EFL as a manager (W2 D4), though it was on this day last year at home to Millwall.

Ipswich's Alan Judge scored twice and assisted another goal in a 4-3 win with Notts County in his last Football League appearance away at Wycombe back in April 2012.

Prutton's prediction

It says a lot for where Wycombe were a few weeks ago that they have lost their last three games in a row but are still four points clear at the top of League One!

Ipswich are also in miserable form. They looked shoo-ins for promotion at one stage but have now gone seven without a win, losing three of their last four. Both sides need a result, but I fancy Wycombe to bounce back.

David Prutton predicts: 3-1 (20/1 with Sky Bet)