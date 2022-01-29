Wycombe 0-1 MK Dons: Fan abuse towards Adebayo Akinfenwa mars MK win

Referee briefly stopped the game due to an offensive chant from Dons fans targeting Wycombe substitute Adebayo Akinfenwa; tannoy announcement imploring away fans to stop seemingly had no effect; game was paused and Akinfenwa angrily remonstrated with the Dons fans

MK Dons edged out local rivals Wycombe 1-0 in a game marred by a delay following offensive supporter chants aimed at Wycombe's Adebayo Akinfenwa.

Midway through the first half, the referee briefly stopped the game due to an offensive chant from Dons fans targeting Wanderers substitute Akinfenwa, who was warming up at the side of the pitch.

We ask that the #MKDons fans please refrain from singing that chant.



Let’s get behind the boys 👊 — Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) January 29, 2022

A tannoy announcement imploring away fans to stop seemingly had no effect while MK Dons' official Twitter account also asked their supporters to refrain from singing the chant.

MK Dons wishes to apologise to @wwfcofficial for the offensive chanting which has tarnished our players’ great performance in securing victory away at Adams Park. — Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) January 29, 2022

The game was paused as Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth spoke to the referee about the incident and Akinfenwa also angrily remonstrated with the Dons fans, although the match restarted shortly after.

On the pitch, Scott Twine's 13th goal of the season early on proved the difference as the Dons leap-frogged their hosts into fourth place in League One.

Twine slammed home a rebound after David Stockdale had parried Theo Corbeanu's initial strike after 13 minutes.

The hosts almost levelled when Joe Jacobson headed inches wide from Garath McCleary's cross although just before the hour mark, Stockdale brilliantly palmed Corbeanu's diving header onto the crossbar to keep the deficit at just 1-0.

The hosts rallied late on and half-time sub Sam Vokes headed inches over the bar but they could not snatch a point.

Ainsworth slams 'disgraceful' chants

MK Dons boss Liam Manning admitted their victory over Wycombe had been tarnished and Chairboys manager Gareth Ainsworth labelled the situation "disgraceful".

A handful of Dons players also tried to get the supporters to stop singing and at least one fan was ultimately ejected by stewards.

Wycombe boss Ainsworth was infuriated by the abuse and urged something to be done to prevent it happening again.

He said: "Ade is a great guy and for him to have to listen and put up with that is disgraceful. It shouldn't happen. No player deserves to receive the abuse he did. We're obviously not happy about it. As a manager, you have to protect your players. It's not on.

"Adebayo Akinfenwa is an incredible human being - I was really disappointed at the chanting towards him by a minority. There were children in the crowd and this just isn't right. He then stayed out for an hour afterwards signing autographs. Our fans love and adore him.

"Chants like that have no place in football and hopefully something can be done."

Manning was unequivocal in his condemnation, saying: "Of course it's really disappointing for all of us. That kind of behaviour doesn't represent us as a club. It's a real shame and it tarnishes our victory a bit. It definitely leaves a sour taste in the mouth but it's straight after the game and it's a club matter now.

"We can only offer our apologies to Adebayo. That kind of thing doesn't represent me, the players, or the staff at this club."