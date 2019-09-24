Other matches

Thu 3rd October

Europa League - Group G

  • BSC Young Boys Bern vs Rangers
  • 5:55pm Thursday 3rd October
  • Stade de Suisse  

Young Boys -

Rangers -

Latest Europa League odds HOME 6/5 DRAW 5/2 AWAY 2/1 +140 MORE

Live

Young Boys v Rangers LIVE!

Follow live updates from Switzerland as Steven Gerrard's Rangers face Young Boys in the Europa League.

©2019 Sky UK