Michael Murphy 'all for' straight knockout championship

The three-time All-Star will be grateful to be back playing, regardless of competition structures

Michael Murphy is busy preparing for a return to both club and county football in the coming weeks, now that the layout of the year has been confirmed.

However, the structure of the intercounty championship is yet to be announced, with many speculating that it will take on a straight-knockout format.

Do-or-die matches right from the off would mean teams would need to hit the ground running - especially Donegal should the provincial format be retained, as Declan Bonner's side were drawn to face Tyrone in their Ulster Championship opener.

"I'd be all for it," Murphy said of the straight knockout format. "I do feel - at the start of this pandemic, what did I want? I want football back, whether we're followers, players, supporters, management, everything. We just want everything back, obviously in a safe way.

"So to me now, with the opportunity to get football back, that is the number one thing that should override any decision about structure, any decision about anything. So how do we get football back? We need to get it back at club level and county level. There's going to need to be compromises on both parts there. Obviously, it seems like we're going down the line of club championships first which I think is great. And I suppose from our own perspective, and Donegal, I think it's going to dovetail really well.

"We have a structure where we play our senior championship with four groups of four. So in order to win a championship, you play six games. So there's a really good opportunity there for us to keep our current structure there in club championship, and for ourselves as county players, to play the whole way through that with our clubs.

If we're starting a championship in October I think knockout has to be looked at in order for us to finish the intercounty championship in a calendar year Murphy is reluctant to see it spill into 2021

"Having done that, we'll get adequate enough time to prepare for potentially a knockout championship then in October. I think if we're starting a championship in October I think knockout has to be looked at in order for us to finish the intercounty championship in a calendar year.

"People can say the merits of that isn't fair but it's the compromises we're going to need to make in order to get sufficient enough time off the back of the club championship, to prepare for the inter-county championship."

Murphy was speaking at the re-launch of The Toughest Trade

Gallen: 'Such an exciting prospect'

And when the action does return, the Ulster champions will be hoping to have Oisin Gallen involved once again.

The teenage forward was one of the stories of 2020 for Declan Bonner's side, kicking them to victory over Meath in the Division 2 final before coming back to haunt the Royals once again in the Super 8s with 1-1.

However in the subsequent months, Gallen has been linked with a professional Australian Rules career, travelling Down Under for a trial.

"I'd be very encouraging for any player to go and try it," said Murphy. "I know Oisin had a great time with it, as did Jason McGee and Eoghan Bán [Gallagher] in other years. Oisin is well able to make up his own mind though, some lads need a bit more direction and advice than others and Oisin is definitely not one of them. Really smart, level-headed lad who knows what he wants.

Gallen burst onto the scene last year, but missed the 2020 National League through injury

"He's really driven to play for Donegal and that's one thing that's really evident from him - so that would influence him in any decision he would have to make. He loves playing for Donegal and I just know from training with him he's hungry for success both individually and for Donegal as a whole. He's his own man in that decision and he needed very little advice or guidance.

"[He's] such an exciting prospect. It's important not for pressure to be heaped on him but the type of character he is, he's just so driven to keep improving and keep going and keep trying to break down the next footballing milestone in his career. Just a mature head on young shoulders.

"It's crazy to hear the date of births of lads like him, that we're creeping into playing with players who were born in the 2000s!"