Dublin's Paul Mannion cleared for Kildare clash following red card

Paul Mannion received a red card during the win over Louth

Dublin forward Paul Mannion has been cleared for Sunday's Leinster Championship semi-final against Kildare.

The Kilmacud Crokes club man was given his marching orders during the first half of the All-Ireland champions' win over Louth, and as a result he was due to miss the meeting with the Lilywhites.

Dublin boss Jim Gavin was critical of the sending off after the game, and the Sky Blues have been successful in their appeal to get it overturned.

Mannion is one of Dublin's key forwards

A Central Hearings Committee meeting on Thursday night cleared Mannion, and the Dubs are back to their full complement for Sunday's tie.

The reigning Leinster champions are hot favourites to progress to another provincial decider, but Kildare manager Cian O'Neill has been bullish about his side's chances.

Meanwhile, there was no such joy for Armagh's Brendan Donaghy in front of the CHC, as he saw his ban upheld. Kieran McGeeney must now plan without the experienced star for Sunday's Ulster semi-final replay with Cavan.

