Kevin McManamon says Dublin players must ignore finance debate

Dublin footballer Kevin McManamon says he and his team-mates avoid the talk of finances which dominated coverage of the Leinster Championship final.

Victory over Meath sparked a wider debate over the advantages enjoyed by the men from the capital - and amid talk of extra funding and sponsorship for the Sky Blues - many are pondering if there is a future in the Leinster Football Championship.

However, McManamon and the players are eager to avoid such talk.

"I don't really pay much attention to it," he said. "It is what it is. I've been hearing it for years now. All we can do is just get on with it and just keep playing, keep winning.

"If people want to change the structure or the competition structure or whatever it is, my career probably won't last as long to see it. We just get on with it."

Despite the muted celebrations following the 16-point hammering of the Royal County, Jim Gavin's charges still relish winning a provincial title.

"We had a group night out. We brought the families and girlfriends all together and we enjoyed ourselves," he explained.

Many feel Dublin's dominance has diminished the Leinster final as an occasion

"[It was a] nice night off. I was working on Monday myself so I didn't get to stay to late but we had a bit of craic.

"We've a three-week break now, the longest break of the summer so it was nice to let go for a few days."

The reigning All-Ireland champions are building up to the Super 8s, as they continue their 'Drive for Five'. Roscommon will join them in the group, along with two teams from the qualifiers.

