GAA talking points: Mayo run out of steam, Diarmuid Connolly, Meath stay afloat plus more

Mayo were soundly beaten in Killarney

After a hectic weekend of action in the Super 8s and All-Ireland Hurling Championship quarter-finals, we reflect on the major talking points.

Mayo run out of steam

Mayo still have a real chance of making the All-Ireland semi-final, but they looked like a team low on energy in Killarney on Sunday afternoon. Playing their fourth weekend in a row, James Horan's charges weren't able to live with the tempo set by the home side.

The big question now is if they can pick themselves back up for next weekend's meeting with Meath. If they manage to get the win at HQ, they'll have a two-week lead-in to their Castlebar showdown with Donegal. An All-Ireland semi-final spot is still very much within reach.

Mayo went to Killarney looking for the win, but now face a week's introspection after their 10-point hammering.

But let's be honest - they were never going to do things the easy way, were they?

The Kingdom were too strong for Mayo

Return of the king

Diarmuid Connolly is back in the Dublin senior football squad, over two years after his last championship start.

While Jim Gavin's announcement was designed in such a way to keep hype at a minimum, there's no playing down the significance of such a special talent joining a panel who are bidding for history.

The big question now is if the St Vincent's man plays a role in the coming weeks. Gavin won't have brought him into the squad if he doesn't feel he can do a job, and we could see Connolly line out on Saturday when they face Roscommon, a game which will be live and exclusive on Sky Sports.

Meath stay afloat

Last week, we pondered if the Royals would suffer the same fate as Roscommon in 2018, and struggle badly against the country's top sides in the Super 8s.

However, they put in a thoroughly credible showing away to Donegal in Ballybofey, suggesting Andy McEntee's side are continuing to move in the right direction.

Although they ultimately lost by nine points, they will know the margin was not a true reflection of the game after they led with 15 minutes to go.

There'll be a quiet confidence in the Leinster county ahead of next weekend's trip to Croke Park, when they face Mayo.

Never write off the Cats

Not many were giving Kilkenny a chance on Sunday afternoon, against a fancied Cork team.

Having failed to win any of their previous three games, the Cats seemed to be labouring through the championship with no real impetus.

However, as we've seen so often in the past, Brian Cody's side can never be written off, and they landed a knockout blow to the Rebels.

Cody will know there is much to work on ahead of the meeting with All-Ireland champions Limerick, particularly in defence. But the Cats are back in the big time, and will be a dangerous animal as they gather momentum ahead of the All-Ireland semi-final.

Cody pulled off another famous victory

End of an era for Cork?

Sunday's loss will be a bitter pill to swallow for Cork, and certainly wasn't part of the script.

Having put a dreadful 2016 behind them, the Rebels recorded back-to-back Munster titles, and this year there was a feeling that they were well primed for a crack at the top prize. However, they have failed to reach the semi-final stage, where they fell in the last two years.

After completing the county's first ever full decade without an All-Ireland title, questions now arise if they need to stick or twist?

Five of Sunday's starting team were over 30, and it's a side with plenty of mileage on the clock. Granted, there are streams of underage talent coming through, but can they pick themselves up in 2020?

Where do Cork go from here?

