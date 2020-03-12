GAA Gaelic-football News

Home

Brian Barry

GAA Editor @BrianGBarry

Dublin GAA suspends all club action in light of coronavirus pandemic

Last Updated: 12/03/20 1:05pm

All club action in the county has been cancelled
All club action in the county has been cancelled

Dublin GAA have suspended all club activity within the county, including matches and training.

"Dublin GAA Board, having considered the statement issued by An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar this morning in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic, have decided to cancel all club games and training sessions under our auspices until after March 29," John Costello, CEO of Dublin GAA said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

"Clubs are advised to reduce social interactions as much as possible.

"We will continue to monitor the situation, taking advice from the Government, HSE and GAA Central Council. Dublin GAA will provide updates accordingly."

Subscribe to GAA alerts!

We'll send you push notifications so you'll receive all of the big GAA news!

Dublin GAA were the first GAA unit in the country to take such an action, with Antrim quickly following suit.

Also See:

The top brass in Parnell Park took the decision, independently from Croke Park who are meeting the government on Thursday afternoon. It is expected that a similar directive will come from the top down, for all counties to act likewise.

Meanwhile, the upcoming intercounty action in the National League and U20 All-Ireland Football Championship is likely to be affected.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK