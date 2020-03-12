Dublin GAA suspends all club action in light of coronavirus pandemic

All club action in the county has been cancelled

Dublin GAA have suspended all club activity within the county, including matches and training.

"Dublin GAA Board, having considered the statement issued by An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar this morning in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic, have decided to cancel all club games and training sessions under our auspices until after March 29," John Costello, CEO of Dublin GAA said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

"Clubs are advised to reduce social interactions as much as possible.

"We will continue to monitor the situation, taking advice from the Government, HSE and GAA Central Council. Dublin GAA will provide updates accordingly."

Dublin GAA were the first GAA unit in the country to take such an action, with Antrim quickly following suit.

Antrim GAA is advising all clubs to suspend activities, including team practice, meetings and social events from Friday 13th March 2020 until further notice is provided. In order to assist, Antrim GAA is suspending all senior and underage fixtures until further notice. — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) March 12, 2020

The top brass in Parnell Park took the decision, independently from Croke Park who are meeting the government on Thursday afternoon. It is expected that a similar directive will come from the top down, for all counties to act likewise.

Meanwhile, the upcoming intercounty action in the National League and U20 All-Ireland Football Championship is likely to be affected.