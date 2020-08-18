GAA: CPA backs calls for split season with separate periods for club and intercounty games

The GAA's Fixture Task Force are examining ways to alter the calendar

The Club Players Association has backed growing calls for a split season, with separate defined periods for club and intercounty games.

With the GAA's Fixtures Task Force meeting in the coming days, the CPA called on the group's members to "capitalise on the growing momentum for real change and the dawning realisation that splitting the season is the best option for players".

Two weeks ago, the GPA suggested a new calendar which would see All-Ireland finals take place in July, and club games take precedence for the rest of the year. And it is believed there is appetite for such a proposal within Croke Park.

"Circumstances have presented the GAA with a golden opportunity to trial a clear split in the season," CPA chairman Micheál Briody said.

Circumstances have presented the GAA with a golden opportunity Briody wants the GAA to capitalise on an unusual 2020

"The response from clubs, players and supporters has shown definitively there is merit in giving club and county their own clear windows, with the right governance structures in place.



"It may have taken different timelines and different routes to get to this point but there is a growing realisation that a split season approach is the best solution to fixing the fixtures. It is reassuring now to see that the GAA, GPA and CPA have come to similar conclusions. We have always said it is about what is right, not who is right.

"The current consensus has come about as a result of circumstances and the threat to our games posed by the disruption and uncertainty of COVID19.

"But with any threat there is also very often an opportunity, and if the Task Force can build on the current opportunity with evidence from the enforced split, then the GAA has a once-in-a-generation chance to fix the fixtures. Our Association has the opportunity to come out of this dreadful scenario, stronger, better and more united than before."

The Covid-19 disruption has led to club championships being played through the summer months this year

"The idea of the split season is more appealing and makes more sense because in our current situation we can see the profile the club game attracts, the pride it generates and the popularity of games in summer," he continued.

"We believe there are grounds for cautious optimism. An opportunity has presented itself, it would be unforgivable to let it pass."

Inside The Game, our new weekly GAA discussion show, starts at 9pm Wednesday on Sky Sports Arena! Clips of the show will also be available when you follow @SkySportsGAA on Twitter and Instagram.