Tyrone won't win the All-Ireland without Cathal McShane, says Peter Canavan

Peter Canavan feels Tyrone are no longer in with a chance of winning the All-Ireland title this year after Cathal McShane was ruled out through injury

The 2019 championship top-scorer took to social media last week, announcing another fitness setback that sees him ruled out for the remainder of the year.

“Behind every set back is an opportunity” 2020 has been frustrating year for sure however always staying positive! I will be doing everything possible to make sure I come back stronger 💚❤️ - 🇵🇱 #nostoneunturned pic.twitter.com/gZotfLSo4a — Cathal McShane (@CathalMcShane1) August 7, 2020

And his absence will significantly weaken the Red Hands' attacking options.

"Prior to Cathal's announcement, I would have given Tyrone a chance [of winning the All-Ireland]," Canavan said on Inside The Game, Sky Sports' new GAA discussion show.

"We had good news in terms of Mattie Donnelly coming back from a very bad injury and he's playing well with his club at the minute.

"But can we win an All-Ireland this year without this man, Cathal McShane? The answer is no unfortunately. I don't think we have anyone who will step in there to complete the job he was doing. As a target man last year, he was something else. He ended up with an All-Star."

Former Tyrone star Canavan feels McShane's displays transformed Mickey Harte's charges last year.

"Tyrone were playing a more heads-up type of football whenever Cathal McShane was there," he said. "So if you want to compare - would Kerry win an All-Ireland without David Clifford? I would say definitely not. So likewise that's why I'd say Tyrone would find it very hard without McShane.

"The facts speak for themselves. 3-49 he scored last year. He ended up getting his first All-Star.

"From a Tyrone point of view, there's a number of players that could have got injured that may not have been catastrophic. But, in my opinion, the one player we didn't need to be getting more setbacks was Cathal McShane."

