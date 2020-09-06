Club football round-up: Finals confirmed in Mayo, Monaghan and Tyrone

Aidan O'Shea of Breaffy celebrates a score against Lee Keegan of Westport

A round-up of the big results from another busy weekend of club Gaelic football action around Ireland.

Mayo SFC

Knockmore are seeking to end a 23-year wait for a county title, after a 0-17 to 0-13 win over Ballina Stephenites on Sunday afternoon.

Breaffy will stand in their way, after Aidan O'Shea and Co overcame Westport in Saturday's semi-final, on a 0-15 to 0-13 scoreline.

Cork SFC

Following the last round of group-stage matches, the quarter-final line-up has been confirmed on Lee-side. Divisional outfit Duhallow will face Valley Rovers, reigning champions Nemo Rangers will be up against Ballincollig, as St Finbarr's will take on Newcestown.

Meanwhile, Castlehaven have won a bye into the semi-finals.

Monaghan SFC

Scotstown will be looking for a 20th title in Monaghan, after making it by Carrickmacross 0-17 to 1-6.

They will face Ballybay Pearses, who needed extra-time to overcome Oisin McConville's Inniskeen side, 4-19 to 1-25.

Inniskeen manager Oisin McConville watches on during his side's defeat

Roscommon SFC

Reigning champions Padraig Pearses are still on course to defend their crowd, after beating Clann na nGael 1-11 to 1-10. They will face St Brigid's in the decider, who are into their ninth final since 2010. The 16-time winners, who last claimed the title in 2017, overcame Boyle 2-15 to 2-9.

Tyrone SFC

Trillick will face Dungannon in the Tyrone final, after both teams came through hardfought semi-finals on Saturday. Trillick edged Na Fianna Coalisland 2-13 to 1-12, while Dungannon got by Errigal Ciaran after extra-time, 0-19 to 2-12.

Mattie Donnelly celebrates after kicking a point for Trillick

Donegal SFC

Gaoth Dobhair, St Eunan's, Naomh Conaill and Kilcar are through to the last four in Donegal.

St Eunan's hammered Realt na Mara, 8-11 to 0-6, while Glenties also had a dominant victory, beating Glenfin 2-16 to 0-5. Gaoth Dobhair and Kilcar had tougher assignments, winning by one and two points respectively.

Watch Inside The Game, our GAA discussion show, on Sky Sports Arena at 9pm Wednesday! You can also catch up on the previous episodes on the Sky Sports YouTube channel!