Ulster GAA urge fans to follow guidelines after breaches at Tyrone final

The match was decided on penalties

Ulster GAA has released a statement, re-iterating the importance of public health guidelines following Sunday's Tyrone SFC final between Dungannon and Trillick.

At present, 400 people are permitted to attend matches in the six counties north of the border, adhering to particular protocols.

Dungannon's dramatic penalty-shootout victory sparked scenes of celebrations and fans invaded the pitch, as the Clarkes club won their first title in 64 years.

The provincial council released a statement on Monday afternoon, condemning the scenes at Healy Park.

"The GAA has put in place protocols surrounding all aspects of the playing of games and, for the greater part, they have been universally observed," the statement read.

"Over the weekend there were adult county finals in six of our nine counties and evidence from across the province is that these protocols were adhered to, with spectators remaining in the stand during post-match presentations.

"However, the on-pitch celebration scenes following the Tyrone county final in Omagh not only breached GAA protocols but, and much more significantly, public health guidelines.

"Ulster GAA fully realises that this was a moment of great joy for the Dungannon Clarkes club in winning their first county title since 1956 and congratulations to them on this success. The dramatic nature of the conclusion of the game probably added to the exuberance but we are living in a pandemic and the post-match scenes did not portray the Association in a positive light.

"The GAA has led the way in its response to this pandemic at community level and has safely returned players and spectators to our games in a safe and responsible way.

"Ulster GAA has worked closely with our counties co-operating with Governments and public health agencies adhering to the restrictions and conveying wider public health messages to our members.

"With more county finals due in the coming weeks, Ulster GAA is again appealing to all our units to behave responsibly. The scenes of last night cannot be repeated or we will risk going back to a position where all games will be played behind closed doors."

