GAA club matches suspended until further notice

The GAA has made a decision to suspend all club matches until further notice.

This comes in light of a rise in coronavirus cases in Ireland.

The GAA's management committee met on Monday morning, and endorsed a decision to suspend all club games at all levels with immediate effect and until further notice.

The inter-county season is still scheduled to resume from October 17.

"The decision has been taken in the interest of public safety following a number of incidents that have been brought to our attention in recent days," read a statement, which was also endorsed by the LGFA.

"​In particular, post-match celebrations and a lack of social distancing at certain events have proved disappointing and problematic.

"This directive applies to all ages and all grades across the island.

"​Training will continue to be permitted as per the guidelines outlined for the relevant levels in the Government's National Framework for Living with Covid-19 and relevant guidelines in the Six Counties.

"The GAA will continue to monitor the situation in the ​coming days and weeks, regarding changes in government guidelines, before liaising with our units accordingly.

"The Association would also like to acknowledge all of those units who have worked diligently in complying with the public health advice around the staging of our games and training sessions since activity resumed.

"More than ever, we ask that you continue with this approach where training sessions for your players is continuing."

The bulk of the senior county championships had been concluded in recent weeks. Nine were yet to be concluded, including the Donegal football final which was scheduled for Wednesday.