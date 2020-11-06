Louth on lookout for new manager as Wayne Kierans not offered third year

Wayne Kierans' time as manager at Louth has come to an end

Louth GAA are on the lookout for a new manager for their senior football team, after the county board announced they will not be offering the Wee County a third year at the helm.

Kierans took over from Pete McGrath in late 2018, and oversaw two campaigns. They were relegated from Division 3 of the National League this year, finishing bottom of the table despite a final-round win over Down.

Kierans' side then suffered a first-round defeat to Longford last week in the Leinster Football Championship, bringing to an end his reign in the county.

Longford ran out 1-9 to 1-7 winners last week, to set up a Leinster Championship quarter-final with Laois

"Following a meeting of the Louth GAA management committee on Thursday night, it has been agreed that Louth GAA will not be offering Wayne Kierans a third year as manager of the Louth GAA senior football team," read a county board statement.

"Wayne has been in charge of our senior football team since 2018 and his two-year term came to an end following defeat to Longford on Saturday last in the Leinster Senior Football Championship.

"Louth GAA management committee would like to sincerely thank Wayne and his backroom team of Cathal Murray, Liam Kelleher, Ciaran Marks and Shane McCoy for their efforts. They have shown professionalism, enthusiasm, dedication and continued courtesy over the last two years and we have enjoyed a positive working relationship with Wayne and his management team.

"Louth GAA would like to wish Wayne and his management team all the best in their future endeavours.

"We will now immediately begin the process in seeking a new senior football team manager."