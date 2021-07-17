Brendán Óg Duffy: Monaghan GAA in mourning after U20 captain dies

Monaghan GAA is in mourning following the news that U20 football captain Brendán Óg Duffy died on Friday night.

Duffy, 19, captained the Farney County in Friday's Ulster U20 semi-final against Donegal. He died in a car crash on the way home from the match.

His club confirmed the news with a statement on Twitter:

Our club is devastated at the news of the untimely death of our senior player and county U-20 captain Brendan Óg Ó Dufaigh. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time. All club activity has been postponed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/GUCZLeI9WA — Monaghan Harps GAA (@MonaghanHarps) July 17, 2021

