Tyrone 2-14 Mayo 0-15: Goals steer Red Hands to All-Ireland glory as Mayo wait goes on

Tyrone are All-Ireland champions for a fourth time in their history, after a 2-14 to 0-15 win over Mayo at Croke Park.

Goals from Cathal McShane and Darren McCurry steered the Red Hands past the Connacht champions, as an efficient display saw them claim a deserved triumph.

For Mayo, who have now lost an 11th consecutive All-Ireland final since their last win in 1951, the wait goes on.

Aidan O'Shea of Mayo in action against Ronan McNamee of Tyrone

In an error-strewn first-half, both teams made mistakes in possession. Mayo burst into an early lead with points from Tommy Conroy and Ryan O'Donoghue.

However, the Ulster champions then settled. Inside forwards Darren McCurry, Mattie Donnelly and Conor McKenna were causing the Mayo rearguard issues, and McCurry was accurate from both play and placed balls.

But the first goal chance of the match fell to Mayo in the 15th minute. Bryan Walsh rounded Niall Morgan, but was unable to get a shot away. Eventually when he did, he was denied by the Tyrone net-minder. The ball then spilled to Conor Loftus, but his effort was blocked by the covering Niall Sludden.

The Red Hands led 0-4 to 0-3 at the water break, before another goal chance came and went for Mayo. This time, it was Aidan O'Shea who saw his shot prevented by Ronan McNamee.

Despite a pair of well-taken Niall Sludden points, Tyrone were also unable to find the net. McKenna knocked the ball into the path of McCurry, who found himself one-on-one against Rob Hennelly. However, the Mayo goalkeeper was equal to the effort.

Mayo had a penalty shout shortly before half-time, when Kieran McGeary brought down the on-rushing Pádraig O'Hora. Joe McQuillan awarded a free, which O'Donoghue converted, as Tyrone took a deserved 0-10 to 0-8 lead into the break.

Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan celebrates after Mayo's Ryan O'Donoghue's penalty struck the post

Goals continued to elude the Westerners. Tommy Conroy stormed in from the left and took a shot, but his low effort went wide at the near post.

They were then awarded a penalty, after Frank Burns picked the ball up inside his own square. However, O'Donoghue's effort came off the upright and went wide.

When Tyrone's chance came, they seized it. Conor Meyler played a high ball in on top of the newly-introduced Cathal McShane in the 47th minute, and the substitute fisted it into the net.

Nonetheless, that was Tyrone's sole score of the third quarter, as Mayo stayed in touch. The O'Neill County led 1-10 to 0-10 at the water break.

Kevin McLoughlin reduced the gap to two, before Tyrone broke forward. Conor McKenna drew in defenders, before popping it over to Darren McCurry who palmed it into the empty net. Tyrone led 2-10 to 0-11.

Peter Harte, Darragh Canavan and McCurry kept the Tyrone score ticking over, as Mayo were wasteful in their shooting, totalling eight second-half wides.

Ultimately, they ran out of time, as the Tyrone bench gave them the impetus to kick on and claim a famous victory.

Darren McCurry celebrates his goal

Scorers

Tyrone: Darren McCurry (1-4, 0-2f), Cathal McShane (1-0), Niall Morgan (0-3, 0-2f, 0-1 '45), Niall Sludden (0-2), Padraig Hampsey (0-1), Peter Harte (0-1, 0-1m), Kieran McGeary (0-1), Matthew Donnelly (0-1), Darragh Canavan (0-1).

Mayo: Ryan O'Donghue (0-8, 0-7f), Tommy Conroy (0-2), Rob Hennelly (0-1, 0-1f), Lee Keegan (0-1), Patrick Durcan (0-1), Stephen Coen (0-1), Kevin McLoughlin (0-1).

Teams

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan

2. Michael McKernan

3. Ronan McNamee

4. Pádraig Hampsey

5. Frank Burns

6. Peter Harte

7. Kieran McGeary

8. Brian Kennedy

9. Conn Kilpatrick

10. Conor Meyler

11. Michael O'Neill

12. Niall Sludden

13. Darren McCurry

14. Matthew Donnelly

15. Conor McKenna

Subs

Cathal McShane for Matthew Donnelly (44th minute)

Darragh Canavan for Michael O'Neill (53rd minute)

Ben McDonnell for Brian Kennedy (57th minute)

Paul Donaghy for Conor McKenna (66th minute)

Tiernan McCann for Conn Kilpatrick (73rd minute)

Mayo

1. Rob Hennelly

2. Pádraig O'Hora

6. Stephen Coen

3. Lee Keegan

5. Patrick Durcan

19. Oisín Mullin

4. Michael Plunkett

8. Matthew Ruane

9. Conor Loftus

10. Diarmuid O'Connor

12. Bryan Walsh

13. Kevin McLoughlin

14. Tommy Conroy

11. Aidan O'Shea

15. Ryan O'Donoghue

Subs

Enda Hession for Michael Plunkett (half-time)

Jordan Flynn for Pádraig O'Hora (53rd minute)

Darren Coen for Bryan Walsh (58th minute)

Aidan Orme for Conor Loftus (66th minute)

James Carr for Kevin McLoughlin (74th minute)

