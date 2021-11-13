Jonny Cooper says Dublin ship is not completely off course as he reflects on 2021 shortcomings

Jonny Cooper is looking ahead to 2022

With the Sam Maguire Cup wintering outside the capital city for the first time in seven years, the post-mortem of Dublin's All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Mayo is under way.

It was not just a case of the Sky Blues getting caught on the hop at the penultimate hurdle. There were indications they were not reaching the heights of previous years, right throughout their Leinster Championship campaign.

"There was probably a couple of degrees off one way or the other. Obviously at the time when you're in the moment you're ticking all the boxes and thinking it's easy enough. But in saying that, the reality is that performances weren't as good on a consistent basis," reflected team captain Jonny Cooper.

"In terms of the reasons for that, there were some people - Cian (O'Sullivan), Stephen (Cluxton) and a couple of others with experience - who weren't available to the group. That's certainly a factor and you're trying to get that cohesion, that consistency.

The reality is that performances weren't as good on a consistent basis. Jonny Cooper knows Dublin needed to be better

"There's a couple of newer guys who have come in, in the last year or so and then the Covid situation as well as the change of management last year - a number of factors, which if you put them all out on the table and stitch them together rather than one thing in particular.

"On the players' side you have to reflect yourselves: did we show up as we've always shown up in terms of preparation, mindset, psychology and everything else? Whatever about the system environment, manager, coach, all that other stuff - people walking away and retiring - I think players have to be front and centre in this and step up in the next few weeks to advance things."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Mayo's All-Ireland semi-final win over Dublin Highlights of Mayo's All-Ireland semi-final win over Dublin

Ultimately, he says they must hold their hands up.

"You get what you deserve," the Na Fianna man stated. "Maybe that's a crude way of looking at it or a harsh way of looking at it. But at the same time, in those clutch moments, you start leaking and can't produce what we have in the past, you have to reflect on practices.

"You have to reflect on conversations. You have to reflect on environments, systems - everyone needs to reflect.

"Albeit in the moment, it seems as though the ship is completely off course - I don't think it is. I just think it's maybe a slight dial turn that needs to happen."

And he is looking at his own doorstep to ponder if he could have done things better.

"I've had a reflective period of time, to be honest," he said.

"From a leadership point of view there's definitely a lot of learnings for me in terms of what does it look like? What does it need to look like? Should it have looked different? Could I have influenced more?

"You pull up the mirror like in 2014 and get a good deep dive into your soul to see were you really there or were you really off, or a little bit off, so there's something there for me in terms of takeaways.

"Taking a look at that space for me: I changed roles 11 or 12 months ago and did that affect my ability to possibly influence the rest of the guys, particularly the younger guys, the newer guys on the panel? That's for me to reflect on and see where I can add value. I know that's always the question, but particularly this year."

Cooper captained Dublin in 2021, following the departure of Stephen Cluxton

New ground for Dublin players

A significant contingent of Dessie Farrell's squad tasted championship defeat for the first time in August. Five-time All-Star Brian Fenton is among that cohort. Evan Comerford, David Byrne, John Small, Eoin Murchan, Brian Howard, Paddy Small, Niall Scully and Con O'Callaghan were the others from the starting team against Mayo.

"It's going to be different, not that they won't respond to it in a positive manner. At the same time it's a new situation for them," said Cooper.

"You'd like to think that there's been enough lessons and learnings for them over the years, albeit in a more positive aspect that they'll be able to equally apply.

"Each person will handle it differently. Some will do a deep dive. Some will have watched it, parked and moved on into 2022, as of a couple of weeks ago. Time will tell but hopefully they can bounce back in that framework."

Cooper was speaking in support of a special live stream event about diversity, equality and inclusion as part of AIG's #EffortIsEqual campaign.